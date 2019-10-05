SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — No. 22 Dordt won the first two sets then survived a match tying wins by No. 12 Grand View in set three and four to take an exciting 25-22, 25-19. 23-25, 13-25, 16-14 verdict in a non-conference match held at DeWitt Gymnasium Saturday.
Tied 14-14 in the fifth set, the Defenders got consecutive kills from Karsyn Winterfeld and Ava Van Soelen to clinch the match.
Winterfeld paced Dordt with 18 kills while Ally Krommendyk added 16 and Jori Bronner 14. Jessie De Jager was also in double digits with 10 kills as the Defenders improved to 13-6. Megan Raszler had 54 assists and Hannah Connelly 26 digs for Dordt.
Alex Aldrich-Ingram had 19 kills to lead Grand View (15-7).
MORNINGSIDE 3, DOANE 0: The Mustangs got a match-high 12 kills from Krista Zenk and rolled to a 25-15, 25-13, 25-22 win over Doane in a Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball match played at Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Center Saturday.
Morningside breezed through the first two sets with fast starts, leading 9-2 early in the opening set and 12-3 in the second set. The final set was more competitive with Doane trailing just 19-18 before the Mustangs went on a 4-1 run to take control and clinch the match.
Emma Gerber also had eight kills while Kayla Harris had 17 digs for Morningside (12-6 overall and 4-4 GPAC). Callie Albeico had 31 assists and 10 digs while Ashley Boer also had 10 digs for the Mustangs. Allison Kuenle had seven kills for Doane (12-8 overall and 3-4 GPAC).
IOWA STATE 3, WEST VIRGINIA 0: Cyclone coach Christy Johnson-Lynch earned her 300th match win over career Saturday morning as Iowa State swept West Virginia 25-18, 25-22, 25-6 in a Big XII Conference volleyball match played in Morgantown, W.V.
Annie Hatch had a dozen kills hile Josie Herbst added 11 and Eleanor Holthaus 10 to pace the Cyclones, 11-4 overall and 2-1 in conference. Piper Mauck had 41 assists and Michal Schuler 10 digs for ISU.
Late Friday
SOUTH DAKOTA 3, OMAHA 2: It took five sets but South Dakota was able to win its 11th straight match clipping the Mavericks 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 25-27, 15-11 in a Summit League volleyball match played at Sanford Coyote Sports Center Friday evening.
“First of all, what an incredible crowd behind us,” coach Leanne Williamson said. “We’re excited to have everybody in the SCSC creating that atmosphere for us.
“We know this wasn’t our best game, we just did not play to our potential. We had a lot of errors that we’re not used to making. On the flip side, Omaha, I mean, you’ve got to give them credit. They’re defense was incredible. They made our hitters think, they frustrated our hitters.”
Sami Slaughter led the Coyotes with 19 kills while freshmen Elizabeth Juhnke and Madison Harms added 11 kills each. Harms and Maddie Wiedenfeld had six blocks apiece for USD, 14-1 overall and 3-0 in the Summit.
Isabella Sade had 18 kills for Omaha (9-9 overall and 2-2 Summit).
BUENA VISTA 3, FINLANDIA 0: Sydney McLaren hit a .522 attack percentage for the match and had 14 kills to lead the Beavers to a 25-15, 25-11, 25-14 win in match at the SISU Classic in Hancock, Mich. Friday evening.
Katie Serkiz also had 10 kills for BVU while Summer Goss had 13 digs Savanna Wuest 38 assists.