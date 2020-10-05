COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Dordt sweeps Northwestern

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Dordt University women's volleyball team swept Northwestern on Monday night by set scores of 25-20, 25-21, 25-16.

It's the first time that the Red Raiders have lost this early season.

Corrina Timmermans led the Defenders with 12 kills while Allison Timmermans had 11 kills.

Jessi De Jager and Brenna Krommendyk both had nine kills apiece.

Dordt hit .337 as a team on Monday night, and the Defenders held the Red Raiders to a .146 clip.

Anna Wedel was the lone Northwestern hitter with double-digit kills, as she had 11.

Megan Raszler had 43 assists while Hannah Connelly had nine digs.

For Northwestern, Lacey Reitz had 27 assists. Emily Strasser had 11 digs.

