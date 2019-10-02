SIOUX CITY — Karsyn Winterfeld led the Defenders with 16 kills in the win over Briar Cliff on Wednesday, which the Defenders took 30-28, 21-25, 25-21 and 25-14.
Lydia Smits had 12 kills for Dordt and Ally Krommendyk chipped in with 11.
Megan Raszler had 42 assists for Dordt.
BCU's Victoria Gonzalez had a team-high 14 kills while Analyse Stapleton had nine. Delaney Meyer had 19 assists.
COLLEGE OF SAINT MARY 3, MORNINGSIDE 2: The Mustangs and Flames both traded set wins on Wednesday, but College of Saint Mary won the fifth set 15-13 to send the Mustangs home with their 10th loss in conference play.
Krista Zenk and Emma Gerber led the Mustangs with kills. Zenk had 17 while Gerber had 16.
With those 16 kills, Gerber became the 12th player in Morningside volleyball history to get 1,000 in a career.
She sits in 10th with 1,007.
NO. 2 NORTHWESTERN 3, MOUNT MARTY 0: The Red Raiders swept the Lancers, 25-22, 25-5 and 25-16.
Up 11-1 in the early stages, the Red Raiders (19-0, 7-0) only allowed five points in the second set to beat Mount Marty. Northwestern was able to find much success hitting at 81 percent in comparison to the Lancers' 13 percent rate.
On the night, Northwestern hit 44 percent.
A.J. Kacmarynski led Northwestern with 12 kills, and Bekah Horstman had six blocks.
Makenzie Fink had five aces.
NEBRASKA 3, RUTGERS 0: The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team won its fourth straight match with a 25-16, 25-15, 25-14 sweep of Rutgers on Wednesday night at College Avenue Gymnasium.
Five different Huskers had at least six kills in the match, as Nebraska (11-1, 3-0 Big Ten) hit a season-best .468. Nicklin Hames had 34 assists and seven digs to lead the Huskers. Their hitting percentage was their best in a Big Ten match since hitting .480 against Rutgers on Nov. 12, 2017.
Lexi Sun had a match-high 12 kills on a career-best .800 hitting percentage, and Madi Kubik had nine kills while hitting .316, the best mark of her freshman season.
Jazz Sweet had eight kills, and Callie Schwarzenbach posted seven kills on nine swings for a .778 hitting percentage. Sweet, Schwarzenbach and Lauren Stivrins all had three blocks in the match. Stivrins added six kills on .556 hitting.
The Huskers had eight kills in their first 10 attacks to open the match, but Rutgers hit .500 on its first 10 attacks and a pair of service errors by NU had the score tied at 9-9. Stivrins recorded back-to-back kills and NU finally gained separation with a 12-9 lead. Kills by Sun and Hames and an ace by Stivrins increased the lead to 16-11. Sweet posted three kills to help NU go up 21-13, but a 3-0 run by Rutgers cut it to 21-16. After a timeout, the Huskers scored the final four points of the set, including kills by Kubik and Sweet. NU hit .615 in the set with 19 kills and three errors on 26 swings.
NU had a 28-22 advantage in digs and 6-4 edge in blocks. Nebraska held Rutgers (6-8, 0-3 Big Ten) to .112 hitting for the match.
NO. 7 MINNESOTA 3, IOWA 1: The Gophers were simply too much, winning 18-25, 25-21, 25-18, 30-28.
The Hawkeyes got out to a 13-5 lead to force Minnesota’s second timeout of the first set. Minnesota crept back into the set to bring the score to 20-15, but kills from Hughes, sophomore Amiya Jones, and junior Brie Orr kept the Golden Gophers at bay as a net violation clinched Iowa’s only set win of the night.
Iowa hit .645 in the set.
Griere Hughes led the Hawkeyes with 22 kills.