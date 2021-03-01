COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Elizabeth Juhnke returns to USD lineup, Coyotes sweep Jackrabbits

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota played with a full deck Monday and the result was a quick and efficient 3-0 win against rival South Dakota State inside Frost Arena. Scores went 25-19, 25-13, 25-15.

It was the second consecutive win for USD against SDSU in as many nights, and the Coyotes’ 11th consecutive win in the series overall. It also brings this year’s Showdown Series to a 4-4 tie.

South Dakota outside hitter Elizabeth Juhnke returned to the lineup following a one-game hiatus and delivered a match-high 12 kills along with 11 digs for her eighth double-double of the season. The sophomore hit .379 on the match (12-1-29) and South Dakota hit a season-best .343 (44-9-102).

“We got better today as a team,” USD head coach Leanne Williamson said. “I was really happy with our attacking in the first two sets. One of our goals was to be more efficient behind the setter and I think we accomplished that overall.”

Sami Slaughter added 10 kills for the Coyotes (8-4, 7-1 Summit), who are working to keep pace with 9-1 Kansas City atop the conference standings. Defensively, USD got five more blocks from Madison Harms and 17 digs from libero Lolo Weideman, a three-set career high.