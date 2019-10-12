HASTINGS, Neb. — Emma Gerber led the Morningside volleyball team with 13 kills and went on to down Hastings 25-15, 25-21, 18-15, 25-22 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball match played Saturday.
Caitlin Makovicka and Krista Zenk also had nine kills and Brittni Olson eight for the 25th-ranked Mustangs, now 13-7 overall and 5-5 in the GPAC. Callie Alberico had 21 assists and Sabrina Creason 19 for Morningside and Kayla Harris paced the Mustangs with 18 digs.
Emily Krolikowski had 10 kills for Hastings, 8-11 overall and 3-6 GPAC.
WAYNE STATE 3, UPPER IOWA 2: No. 15 Wayne State College came back from losing the first two sets to rally for a 22-25, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21, 15-8 win at No. 18 Upper Iowa Saturday afternoon in Northern Sun Conference volleyball played at Dorman Gymnasium in Fayette, Iowa.
The Wildcats complete a road sweep of Top 20 opponents over the weekend, improving to 15-2 and 6-2 in the NSIC, while the host Peacocks fall to 12-4 and 4-4 in league contests.
The Wildcats were strong blocking at the net with a 12.5-5.0 edge over UIU. Both teams had five service aces, but UIU had 11 serving errors to just four by the Wildcats.
Katie Stephens led Wayne State in kills with 18 and 15 of them in the final three sets. Tarrin Beller added 15 kills while Alyssa Ballenger contributed 10 in just three sets of work. Jaci Brahmer had eight kills and led WSC in blocks with eight while Maddie Knobbe had five.
Redshirt freshman setter Rachel Walker was credited with 48 assists and 10 digs.
Wayne State will be at home Tuesday evening hosting No. 9 Southwest Minnesota State in a NSIC contest beginning at 6 p.m.
BUENA VISTA 3, DUBUQUE 0: Kaitie Serkiz had a match high for kills with 12 as she led the Beavers to a 25-23, 30-28, 25-14 win over Dubuque in an American Rivers Conference volleyball match at Siebens Fieldhouse Saturday.
Buena Vista improved to 3-2 in the ARC and are now 9-11 overall while Dubuque is 14-9 in all matches and 2-3 in conference.
You have free articles remaining.
Summer Goss had 29 digs to lead the Beaver backline while Sydney McLaren and Taylor Wedemeyer had 11 digs apiece. Wedemeyer also had 34 set assists.
TEXAS TECH 3, IOWA STATE 1: The Raiders hit eight service aces in the match and went on to a 25-22, 26-24, 15-25, 25-17 win over the Cyclones in a Big XII Conference match held in Ames Saturday.
Caitlin Duan had a dozen kills to lead Texas Tech, 13-6 overall and 3-2 in conference. Eleanot Holthaus had 14 kills and Piper Mauch 39 assists for Iowa State (11-6 overall and 2-3 GPAC). Holthaus and Candeleria Herrera had five block assists reach to lead ISU.
NEBRASKA 3, MICHIGAN STATE 1: LINCOLN, Neb. - The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team got back on the winning track with a 3-1 (21-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-22) win over Michigan State on Friday night.
The Huskers (12-2, 4-1 Big Ten) posted a season-high 14 blocks and held Michigan State to a season-low .038 hitting percentage on the night. The Huskers held the Spartans to a negative hitting percentage over the final three sets.
Jazz Sweet had 16 kills. Lauren Stivrins had 13 kills on .667 hitting. Lexi Sun put down 13 kills and had 10 digs for her fourth double-double of the season.
Nicklin Hames had 46 assists and 14 digs. Kenzie Knuckles had a match-high 21 digs. Madi Kubik had 15 digs to go with five kills.
Nebraska hosts Michigan on Sunday at 1 p.m. on ESPN2 and the Husker Sports Network.
MICHIGAN 3, IOWA 1: The Iowa volleyball team (7-9, 1-4) fell to Michigan (12-3, 5-0), 3-1, on Friday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Junior Griere Hughes paced Iowa with 17 kills, junior Brie Orr tallied 46 assists, and junior Halle Johnston added 23 digs.