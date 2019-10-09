ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Northwestern College's Bekah Horstman and Anna Wedel each recorded 12 kills as the Red Raiders defeated Briar Cliff in four sets on Wednesday.
The Red Raiders took the match by winning 25-21, 21-25, 25-20 and 25-15.
Northwestern went on a 6-1 run to end the match, including a kill from AJ Kacmarynski and Horstman. Kacmarynski had 10 kills.
Lacey Wacker had 47 assists for NWC.
Victoria Gonzalez led the Chargers with 14 kills. Aubury Coleman had eight.
