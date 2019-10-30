FORT WORTH, Texas – Iowa State (14-7, 5-4 Big 12) used a very strong defensive performance to sweep TCU 25-15, 25-22 and 25-23 Wednesday night at the University Recreation Center.
The Cyclones held TCU to .108 hitting on the night via 11.0 total blocks and out-digging the Frogs 51-42. Candelaria Herrera notched nine blocks, while Piper Mauck was in on five. Izzy Enna guided the back-row with 13 digs.
Eleanor Holthaus led the attack with 11 kills, while Annie Hatch had 10 and Herrera got eight at .412 hitting.
Iowa State’s block set the tone early, helping earn the first three points of the match. The Frogs worked their way back to tie it at 10-10 on a block of their own but the Cyclones were able to get back ahead via dominance in the front row. The Cyclone block continued to suffocate the TCU offense, notching 5.0 total blocks in the opening set. As for the Iowa State hitters, Herrera powered the ISU attack with six kills.
Once again, Iowa State took control early by claiming the first three points of the second set. Iowa State then moved ahead again at 18-17 on a Brooke Andersen kill. The sophomore’s cameo off the bench proved crucial, as Andersen notched four kills and an ace in the set.
Andersen continued to have her impact on the match, as her 4-0 serving run helped the Cyclones move ahead 12-7 in set No. 3.
You have free articles remaining.
WARTBURG 3, BUENA VISTA 0: The Buena Vista volleyball team was hoping to secure its berth into the conference tournament with a road win at Wartburg College on Tuesday night, but the Beavers were dealt a tough 3-0 loss by the Knights (25-15, 25-12, 25-17), who wrapped up the regular season title with the victory.
BVU finished with only 10 fewer kills than the Knights but had 11 more attack errors (17-6). Wartburg also had 10 ace serves compared to just three for the Beavers.
Sophomore Sydney McLaren tallied a team-high 12 kills and has just three errors for a .214 percentage. She extends her career-high to 316 on the year Hannah Smith and Camryn McClintock each posted six kills with McClintock also coming up big, defensively, with 14 digs.
Senior Summer Goss registered 21 digs and now has 561 on the year which pushes her past Jess Wilcox (560) and into fifth-place on the program's single-season list. She needs only 21 to reach fourth and 31 shy of third.
Taylor Wedemeyer dished out 20 assists and goes over 800 for the year.