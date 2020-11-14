COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Jamestown edges Northwestern in five-setter

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Northwestern took Jamestown to a fifth set on Saturday, but the Jimmies had the final answer for the Red Raiders.

The Jimmies won the fifth set 15-8. The other set scores were 25-17, 17-25, 24-26, 25-19.

Jamestown jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the fifth set, and the Red Raiders weren't able to overcome that deficit.

Makenzie Fink and Anna Wedel both led Northwestern with 15 kills, while Emily Van Ginkel had 13.

Lacey Reitz had 47 assists and 11 digs. Emily Strasser led Northwestern with 20 digs.

Jamestown held Northwestern to .158 hitting in the match. Jamestown, meanwhile, hit .245.

LATE FRIDAY

JAMESTOWN 3, MORNINGSIDE 0: The Mustangs were swept by Jamestown by set scores of 25-19, 25-21 and 25-16.

The Mustangs' attack was led by Caitlin Makovicka earning 12 kills and hitting at a .375 percentage. Krista Zenk tacked nine kills on for Morningside. Kayla Harris made a rare appearance in the kills column, getting career kill number 12 in the match.