COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Jamestown sweeps Morningside

JAMESTOWN, N.D. - Jamestown ran its men's volleyball record to 8-2 with a 25-19, 25-16, 25-21 sweep of Morningside in a match played at the Harold Newman Center here Tuesday.

Jamestown came out to a 14-7 lead in the first set. Morningside tried to mount a comeback late in the set on three attack errors from the Jimmies, but Jamestown closed out the set with two Morningside errors.

In the second set, the Jimmies jumped out to a 10-4 lead, and closed it out with a 6-0 run.

Tommy Looper had eight kills to lead the Mustangs (4-13) while Jackson Presha and Tyler Wright chipped in with six kills each. Timothy Lowy had 21 assists and Tatum Gray nine digs for Morningside.

The Mustangs will travel to La Crosse on Saturday and will have matches with Trinity Christian and Viterbo.

