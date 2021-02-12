COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Lexi Sun leads undefeated Nebraska

Nebraska senior outside hitter Lexi Sun had a season-high 17 kills to lead the No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team to a 25-18, 25-21, 25-19 win against Rutgers on Friday in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Sun had just two hitting errors on 31 attempts for a .484 hitting percentage. She recorded several kills on back-row attacks for Nebraska, which hasn’t lost through five matches.

The Huskers’ middle blockers were also highly efficient again. Kayla Caffey had seven kills on just 11 attempts (.545 hitting). Lauren Stivrins had 11 kills and hit .556.

Nebraska’s serve-receive held it back at times during the match, but the Huskers still finished with a .320 hitting percentage while holding Rutgers (1-6) to .189 hitting.

Rutgers only reached 20 points in one set, but Nebraska coach John Cook wasn’t pleased with how his team executed against one of the least successful programs in the Big Ten.