COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Morningside drops two matches

SIOUX CITY - Morningside dropped a pair of straight set men's volleyball matches in action at Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center Saturday.

Dordt defeated the Mustangs 25-18, 25-21, 25-20 while No. 7 ranked Jamestown logged a a 25-14, 25-11, 25-10 sweep.

Jacob Baynes had 10 kills and eight digs in the match with Dordt to lead the Mustang attack while Kyle Cox had 23 assists. Dordt was led by Caleb Kulesza who had 15 kills while Boris Le had 17 assists and 10 digs.

In the loss to Jamestown, Baynes had six kills and Cox five kills. Clark Steele and Derek Owens had 12 and 10 kills, respectively, for Jamestown.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

BUENA VISTA 3, LUTHER 0: Sydney McLaren had 11 kills to lead Buena Vista to a 25-15, 25-20, 25-17 sweep of Luther in an American Rivers Conference volleyball season opener for each team Saturday.

Rachel Brockney and Bailey Schmidt also had seven kills for the Beavers. Taylor Wedemeyer also paced Buena Vista in both assists (37) and digs (14). McLaren and Jade Hays also had 13 digs for BVU.

