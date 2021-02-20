 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Morningside drops two matches
View Comments
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Morningside drops two matches

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY - Morningside dropped a pair of straight set men's volleyball matches in action at Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center Saturday.

Dordt defeated the Mustangs 25-18, 25-21, 25-20 while No. 7 ranked Jamestown logged a a 25-14, 25-11, 25-10 sweep.

Jacob Baynes had 10 kills and eight digs in the match with Dordt to lead the Mustang attack while Kyle Cox had 23 assists. Dordt was led by Caleb Kulesza who had 15 kills while Boris Le had 17 assists and 10 digs.

In the loss to Jamestown, Baynes had six kills and Cox five kills. Clark Steele and Derek Owens had 12 and 10 kills, respectively, for Jamestown.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

BUENA VISTA 3, LUTHER 0: Sydney McLaren had 11 kills to lead Buena Vista to a 25-15, 25-20, 25-17 sweep of Luther in an American Rivers Conference volleyball season opener for each team Saturday.

Rachel Brockney and Bailey Schmidt also had seven kills for the Beavers. Taylor Wedemeyer also paced Buena Vista in both assists (37) and digs (14). McLaren and Jade Hays also had 13 digs for BVU.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Osaka cruises to second Australian Open title

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jalen Johnson, Duke freshman and potential NBA lottery pick, ends his college career
College sports

Jalen Johnson, Duke freshman and potential NBA lottery pick, ends his college career

Jalen Johnson is ending his Duke career early. The freshman, named a preseason all-ACC selection back in November, met with coach Mike Krzyzewski and decided to declare for the NBA Draft and no longer play for the Blue Devils this season, the school confirmed Monday night. “I appreciate everything about my time at Duke,” Johnson said in a statement released by Duke. “Coach K, my teammates and ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News