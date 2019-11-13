COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Nebraska sweeps Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The No. 6 Nebraska volleyball team posted its first-ever sweep at Michigan State's Jenison Field House with a 25-20, 25-18, 25-23 win over the Spartans on Wednesday night.

The Huskers (21-3, 13-2 Big Ten) swept the Spartans for the first time in 10 matches, dating back to Nov. 15, 2013. Madi Kubik had 16 kills and hit .306 to lead the Big Red, which hit .296 and held Michigan State to .196 hitting for the match.

Lexi Sun added nine kills and nine digs, while Lauren Stivrins had seven kills on .667 hitting, and Jazz Sweet added five kills.

Nicklin Hames had 34 assists, 13 digs and a season-high four kills. Callie Schwarzenbach chipped in five kills on .444 hitting and a match-high six blocks.

Libero Kenzie Knuckles had a team-best 13 digs.

Nebraska held advantages in most of the major statistical categories, including kills (46-37), digs (51-42) and blocks (7-3). Aces were even at three apiece, though the Huskers committed two fewer errors than Michigan State.

MICHIGAN 3, IOWA 0: The University of Iowa volleyball team (9-17, 3-12) fell to No. 23 Michigan (18-7, 11-4) in three sets (25-16, 25-20, 25-18) on Wednesday night inside Cliff Keen Arena.