COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Northwestern, Dordt upset in GPAC

COLLEGE OF ST. MARY 3, NORTHWESTERN 1: The Flames handed No. 1 Northwestern their first loss of the season, collecting a a 25-21, 25-23, 23-25, 25-22 win in the first round of the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament Saturday in Orange City.
Senior Amber Anderson collected a match-high 23 kills for the No. 8 seed CSM, which is coached by one-time Morningside and Dakota Valley coach Rick Pruett.
Makenna Freeman, Kamryn Willman and Elizabeth Dlouhy all chipped in with 10 kills apiece for the Flames, 23-13 on the season.
Northwestern, which has already qualified for the NAIA National tournament as the GPAC regular-season champion, got 15 kills from Makenzie Fink and 13 from Emily Van Ginkel.
MIDLAND 3, DORDT 1: Dordt stayed alive with a third set victory against Midland in a GPAC quarterfinal on Saturday but Midland finished off the match with in the fourth set with a 25-23, 25-18, 21-25, 25-13 win on Saturday.
Dordt is 18-11 and awaits to see if it make the national tournament. Midland improves to 19-9 overall.
Karsyn Winterfeld led Dordt in the loss with 15 kills and 12 digs and Jessi De Jager had 11 kills and four block assists. Ally Krommendyk had 10 kills and eight block assists and Megan Raszler had 38 assists. Hannah Connelly had 14 digs and Emily Feilmeier had 10 digs.
NEBRASKA 3, IOWA 0: No. 7 Nebraska won its fourth straight Big Ten match with a 25-21, 25-18, 25-14 sweep at Iowa on Saturday night.
Nebraska (20-3, 12-2 Big Ten) hit a blistering .432 in the match - its second-best efficiency of the season - and held Iowa to .103 hitting. Lexi Sun led all players with 14 kills on .444 hitting, and Madi Kubik added nine kills, eight digs and hit .333 in her home state.
Lauren Stivrins had eight kills and five blocks and hit .600, and Jazz Sweet added nine kills with a .350 hitting percentage. Callie Schwarzenbach chipped in six kills and hit .455 while posting four blocks. All five Husker attackers hit better than .330 for the match. Nicklin Hames guided the Husker attack with 36 assists, a pair of kills and added six digs.
Iowa (9-16, 3-11 Big Ten) got 12 kills from Griere Hughes.
Nebraska begins the final three weeks of the regular season at Michigan State next Wednesday at 6 p.m.