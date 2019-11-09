COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Northwestern, Dordt upset in GPAC

COLLEGE OF ST. MARY 3, NORTHWESTERN 1: The Flames handed No. 1 Northwestern their first loss of the season, collecting a a 25-21, 25-23, 23-25, 25-22 win in the first round of the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament Saturday in Orange City.

Senior Amber Anderson collected a match-high 23 kills for the No. 8 seed CSM, which is coached by one-time Morningside and Dakota Valley coach Rick Pruett.

Makenna Freeman, Kamryn Willman and Elizabeth Dlouhy all chipped in with 10 kills apiece for the Flames, 23-13 on the season.

Northwestern, which has already qualified for the NAIA National tournament as the GPAC regular-season champion, got 15 kills from Makenzie Fink and 13 from Emily Van Ginkel.

MIDLAND 3, DORDT 1: Dordt stayed alive with a third set victory against Midland in a GPAC quarterfinal on Saturday but Midland finished off the match with in the fourth set with a 25-23, 25-18, 21-25, 25-13 win on Saturday.

Dordt is 18-11 and awaits to see if it make the national tournament. Midland improves to 19-9 overall.