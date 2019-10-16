ORANGE CITY, Iowa — In a top-25 match that came down to the fifth set, No. 2 Northwestern came out on top.
It wasn't easy, however, as the Red Raiders won the fifth set 15-11. The Red Raiders won the first two sets 25-19 and 25-21 but the Defenders stormed back to tie the match by winning set Nos. 3 and 4, 25-22 and 39-37.
In the fourth set, Dordt clinched the set point on an Ally Krommendyk kill, assisted by Megan Raszler. The set point was set up by a Makenzie Fink hitting error.
There were 76 rallies in the fourth set alone.
The Red Raiders earned the match with an Anna Wedel kill, and it ended when Karsyn Winterfeld committed a service error.
Wedel led the Red Raiders with 32 kills while Fink earned 20. Bekah Horstman also had 15.
The Defenders had four women with double-digit kills. Winterfeld led with 18, Krommendyk with 17, Corrina Timmermans 14 and Jessi De Jager with 12.
This match was closer than the first time the Defenders and Red Raiders met.
Wedel put down a career-high 22 kills in leading Northwestern to a 3-1 win over Dordt in a match-up played in Sioux Center on Sept. 11. The Red Raiders dropped the first set 25-22 but rallied to win the final three, 25-13, 25-20, 25-15.
OHIO STATE 3, IOWA 0: The University of Iowa volleyball team (7-11, 1-6) fell to Ohio State (10-9, 3-4) in three sets on Wednesday night inside the Covelli Center.
The Buckeyes swept the Hawkeyes 25-22, 25-23 and 26-24.
Junior Griere Hughes lead Iowa with 12 kills, while hitting .333 and junior Halle Johnston added 19 digs for her third consecutive match with 18 or more digs.
Freshmen Blythe Rients and Kyndra Hansen and sophomore Hannah Clayton tallied three blocks each as Iowa earned the edge in blocks over Ohio State, 7-5.
Neither Iowa nor Ohio State could gain an early lead in the first set. Both teams were tied in six of the first 10 points. Iowa was forced to call a timeout as the Buckeyes got out to a four-point lead at 13-9. Iowa responded with a powerful kill from freshman Kyndra Hansen and block from sophomores Hannah Clayton and Courtney Buzzerio to remain within striking distance. Iowa called its final timeout after a quick, three-point run for the Buckeyes to trail 19-22 and responded with a kill from Clayton as Ohio State took a timeout of its own. It wasn’t enough as the Hawkeyes surrendered the first set, 25-22, on a Buckeye kill.
The second set ran like the first with Ohio State gaining an edge after 10 points. Iowa called a timeout trailing 10-13 and battled to stay within two points with a flurry of kills from Hansen and Clayton. Trailing 18-22, the officials ruled an attack error on Courtney Buzzerio, but upon further review, the point swung in Iowa’s direction as Iowa attempted a late comeback. Following an Ohio State timeout, Hughes struck quickly to bring the score 22-23 as Ohio State closed in on set point, but the Buckeyes converted their second set point to take a 2-0 lead heading into the break.
Iowa began the third set by capitalizing on Ohio State’s four errors through six points. A kill and block from Hansen forced Ohio State’s first timeout as the Hawkeyes began to gain momentum. Iowa couldn’t gain much ground on the Buckeyes during the middle of the set and fell behind 16-19, but freshman Blythe Rients gave the Hawkeyes the spark they needed with back-to-back kills to tie the score at 21. Iowa took a brief 22-21 lead off a Buzzerio kill as Ohio State called its second timeout. Iowa trailed 23-24, however Rients kill tied the score at 24 to eliminate the Buckeyes’ match point, but two straight kills finished the Hawkeyes off.