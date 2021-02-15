COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Omaha outlasts South Dakota in five-setter

VERMILLION, S.D. — The Omaha Mavericks won two out of the last three sets Monday to give them a five-set road win over the South Dakota Coyotes.
Omaha won by set scores of 19-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20 and 15-12.
The Coyotes amassed 14 kills in the opening set, and they hit .270 in the first stanza.
Then, Omaha held USD to .194 hitting in the second set, and the Mavericks had four service aces in that set.
USD tied the match with collecting 11 kills in the fourth set. The Coyotes scored six straight points at the beginning of the match, and the set ended with a Sami Slaughter kill, assisted by Madison Jurgens.
Omaha went on a 5-2 run to end the match, and it ended on an attack error from Jurgens.
Elizabeth Juhnke led the Coyotes with 18 kills. Juhnke also had 20 digs.
Slaughter had 14 and Madison Harms had 11.
Jurgens had 46 assists and three aces.
NORTHERN IOWA 3, MISSOURI STATE 2: On Monday night, the University of Northern Iowa volleyball team scored some redemption after Sunday’s heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Missouri State. The Panthers came out on top over the Bears with a five-set revenge victory.
The match started off slowly for UNI, with a 25-18 loss in set one, but the Panthers bounced back with wins in sets two and three by scores of 25-17 and 25-23.
In set four, the Panthers and Bears battled to a 25-25 tie, but back-to-back kills by Brooklyn Cink and Azyah Green clinched the set for Missouri State.
In set five, the Bears got out to a 9-5 lead, but the Panthers battled back with a 5-0 run, to go up, 10-9. After a sideout by the Bears, and an attack error by UNI freshman Yagmur Cinel, Missouri State took a one-point lead, 11-10. UNI then reeled off another 5-0 run to win the match, with the deciding point coming on an attack error by Missouri State freshman Reagan Casey.
According to UNI head coach Bobbi Petersen, the improvement the team showed made Monday’s victory one of the most satisfying of the season.
As a team, UNI finished the night with 65 total kills, compared to 53 for Missouri State. The Panthers also had 13 aces on the night, along with 57 assists, while the Beats totaled 11 and 46.
Junior Inga Rotto led the way for the Panthers with 16 kills on the night, while sophomore Kaylissa Arndorfer had 13. On defense, junior Baylee Petersen had a team-high 17 digs, and tied with Kaylee Donner for the team lead with four aces.
For the Bears, Amelia Flynn and Azyah Green tied for the team-high with 16 kills, while Holly Lugenbill had 13 digs.