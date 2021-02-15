COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Omaha outlasts South Dakota in five-setter

The match started off slowly for UNI, with a 25-18 loss in set one, but the Panthers bounced back with wins in sets two and three by scores of 25-17 and 25-23.

In set four, the Panthers and Bears battled to a 25-25 tie, but back-to-back kills by Brooklyn Cink and Azyah Green clinched the set for Missouri State.

In set five, the Bears got out to a 9-5 lead, but the Panthers battled back with a 5-0 run, to go up, 10-9. After a sideout by the Bears, and an attack error by UNI freshman Yagmur Cinel, Missouri State took a one-point lead, 11-10. UNI then reeled off another 5-0 run to win the match, with the deciding point coming on an attack error by Missouri State freshman Reagan Casey.

According to UNI head coach Bobbi Petersen, the improvement the team showed made Monday’s victory one of the most satisfying of the season.

As a team, UNI finished the night with 65 total kills, compared to 53 for Missouri State. The Panthers also had 13 aces on the night, along with 57 assists, while the Beats totaled 11 and 46.

Junior Inga Rotto led the way for the Panthers with 16 kills on the night, while sophomore Kaylissa Arndorfer had 13. On defense, junior Baylee Petersen had a team-high 17 digs, and tied with Kaylee Donner for the team lead with four aces.

For the Bears, Amelia Flynn and Azyah Green tied for the team-high with 16 kills, while Holly Lugenbill had 13 digs.

