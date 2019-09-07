PERU, Neb. -- The Briar Cliff women's volleyball team wrapped up the Peru State Bobcat Fall Classic with a pair of sweeps on Saturday to finish the weekend a perfect 3-0.
The Chargers upended Sterling 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 28-26) before defeating the host Bobcats 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-21).
Noel Phillips led the attack for BC with a team-high seven kills in the first match and a game-high 11 against Peru State.
Grace Whitlaw was a big factor on the day as she tallied seven kills against Sterling to match Phillips while also recording six solo blocks, one off the program record for a single match set by Kristen Krause in a match against Mount Marty in 1993. Whitlaw had six kills in the second match, tying Grace Hanno for second most for the Chargers.
The wins move Briar Cliff to 10-3 on the season, just one shy of last year's win total. The Chargers take a 1-0 GPAC record into the home opener against Dakota Wesleyan at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Newman Flanagan Center.
NORTHWESTERN ROLL ON SATURDAY: Northwestern won both of its matches on Saturday and finished the Viterbo Holiday Inn Express Classic in La Crosse, Wisconsin, 4-0. The Red Raiders stay perfect on the season, 12-0, and only lost two sets during the entire tournament.
The Red Raiders began Saturday's play with a 25-17 first set win over Taylor but lost the second set 25-23. Northwestern regrouped and won the next two sets 25-18, 25-19.
Anna Wedel led the Red Raiders with 15 kills and 17 digs. Makenzie Fink had 12 kills and five block assists. Lacey Wacker had 44 assists and Emily Strasser had 15 digs. Emily Van Ginkel had eight kills and nine block assists. Northwestern had 15 blocks as a team.
Northwestern went on to sweep Viterbo 25-18, 25-20, 25-20 in the final match of the tournament.
Fink had a team-high 11 kills and Wedel had 10 kills. Wacker had 31 assists and Strasser had 14 digs.
USD GOES 3-0 AT KANGAROO KLASSIC: South Dakota swept Louisiana Tech 25-19, 25-22, 25-19 on Saturday in the final match of the Kangaroo Klassic on Saturday as the Coyotes finished the tournament with a 3-0 record.
USD hit .354 in the sweep of Tech. Sami Slaughter led USD with 14 kills on .462 hitting. Maddie Wiedenfield followed with 12 kills and seven block assists. Madison Jurgens had 32 assists, 10 digs and four aces and Lolo Weideman had 10 digs.
On Friday, the Coyotes earned three-set sweeps over Tulsa (25-17, 25-21, 25-22) and host Kansas City (25-14, 25-22, 25-16) in moving to 5-1 on the season.
Against Tulsa, Elizabeth Juhnke led the way offensively with 13 kills and Slaughter had 11. Jurgens contributed 35 assists while Anne Rasmussen had 12 digs.
Against UMKC, the Coyotes used a .346 hitting percentage.
Juhnke, a freshman, led the way with 13 kills while Slaughter also reached double figures with 10 kills.
Jurgens contributed 38 assists while Rasmussen had 13 digs and moved past Audrey Reeg into fourth on the school’s career digs chart in the contest. Juhnke added 11 digs.
BUENA VISTA WINS 1ST MATCH OF SEASON: Buena Vista defeated Maranatha Baptist on Saturday at a triangular in Storm Lake, the first win of the season for the Beavers. Buena Vista then lost the second match of the day to St. Catherine.
Buena Vista took the first two sets with Maranatha Baptist 25-23, 25-21 but lost the third set 25-20. The Beavers (1-5) bounced back and easily claimed the fourth set 25-16.
Sydney McLaren had 19 kills and 13 digs and Katie Serkiz added 12 kills. Hannah Smith had 10 kills and 15 digs and Taylor Wedemeyer had 31 assists and 20 digs and Summer Goss had 29 digs. Madison Williams had six block assists.
St. Catherine swept Buena Vista 26-24, 25-19, 25-19.
McLaren had 16 kills and 17 digs and Wedemeyer had 27 assists and 14 digs. Hannah Smith had 18 digs and Goss had 17 digs.
UNI VOLLEYBALL FALLS TO #15 USC: The UNI volleyball team took on the USC on Saturday morning, falling 3-1 (25-23, 20-25, 25-15, 22-25) to the No. 15 team in the country.
Karlie Taylor led the Panthers offensively, recording 24 kills on 54 attacks. Taylor ended with a .222 hitting percentage and tallied 12 digs. Kate Busswitz added 10 kills of her own and finished with 5 digs.
The Panthers continue to rotate liberos on Saturday morning. Baylee Petersen received the start but Taylor Hedges played the final two sets at the position. Rachel Koop finished with 36 assists while leading the team digs with 17.
DORDT SWEEPS BENEDICTINE: The Defenders swept Benedictine 25-20, 25-18, 25-23 on Friday at the Park University Classic in Parkville, Missouri.
Dordt had eight aces in the match. Corrina Timmermans and Karsyn Winterfeld each had nine kills and Winterfeld added 10 digs. Megan Raszler had 16 assists and Emily Feilmeier had 14 assists. Winterfeld had four aces.