COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff opens season with two wins

OSKALOOSA, Iowa -- Briar Cliff opened its women's volleyball with wins over Waldorf and Cottey in women's college volleyball action Saturday.
The Chargers opened with a 25-27, 25-14, 25-17, 25-23, 15-10 win over Waldorf in a match that lasted over two hours.
Grace Hanno had 14 kills while Tyra Blue added 11 kills on a .476 attack percentage. Hanno also had 17 digs while Tannah Heath led BCU with 20 digs.
In the 25-15, 25-19, 25-15 sweep of Cottey, Blue led the way with nine kills while Madilyn Wagaman had 17 assists.
The Chargers have two more matches in Oskaloosa Sunday, facing William Penn and Avila.
MORINGSIDE FALLS TWICE AT DOANE: Morningside lost a pair of close volleyball matches at the Doane triangular Saturday, dropping a five-set match to Doane and a 3-1 verdict to Mid-America Nararene Saturday.
The Mustangs rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force a fifth set with Doane before falling 23-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-13. Krista Zenk had 22 kills to lead the way for Morningside while Kaelyn Giefer added 15 kills and Meredith Hoffman had a dozen more. Sabrina Creason had 50 assists.
Zenk again had 22 kills in the 26-28, 25-23, 25-20, 25-22 loss to Mid American Nazarene while Kayla Harris and Payton Shoquist had 30 and 22 digs, respectively. Creason fell one short of 100 assists for the day with 49 in the loss to Mid American.
The Mustangs return to action hosting Morningside Wednesday.
NORTHWESTERN (IA) 3, NORTHWESTERN (MN) 0: The Raiders swept the Eagles 25-23, 25-18, 25-23 in college volleyball action in Orange City Saturday.
Makenzie Fink had 11 kills to lead the way for the Raiders, who were playing their season opener. Olivia Granstra also had 11 digs and Lacey Reitz 31 assists.
The Raiders return to action Sept. 15 when they host Dordt.
DORDT 3, NORTHWESTERN-ST. PAUL 1: Dordt dropped its first set of the season but the Defenders bouned back, winning in four sets over the University of Northwestern in St. Paul 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 26-24.
Jessi De Jager led Dordt with 10 kills and she hit .409 on the day. Megan Raszler had 19 assists and Corina Beimers had 14 assists. Hannah Connelly had 17 digs and Karsyn Winterfeld had eight kills and 12 digs. Corrina Timmermans had five kills and 10 digs and Ava Van Soelen, Brenna Krommendyk and Allison Timmermans each had six kills.
