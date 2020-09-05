COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff opens season with two wins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OSKALOOSA, Iowa -- Briar Cliff opened its women's volleyball with wins over Waldorf and Cottey in women's college volleyball action Saturday.

The Chargers opened with a 25-27, 25-14, 25-17, 25-23, 15-10 win over Waldorf in a match that lasted over two hours.

Grace Hanno had 14 kills while Tyra Blue added 11 kills on a .476 attack percentage. Hanno also had 17 digs while Tannah Heath led BCU with 20 digs.

In the 25-15, 25-19, 25-15 sweep of Cottey, Blue led the way with nine kills while Madilyn Wagaman had 17 assists.

The Chargers have two more matches in Oskaloosa Sunday, facing William Penn and Avila.

MORINGSIDE FALLS TWICE AT DOANE: Morningside lost a pair of close volleyball matches at the Doane triangular Saturday, dropping a five-set match to Doane and a 3-1 verdict to Mid-America Nararene Saturday.

The Mustangs rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force a fifth set with Doane before falling 23-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-13. Krista Zenk had 22 kills to lead the way for Morningside while Kaelyn Giefer added 15 kills and Meredith Hoffman had a dozen more. Sabrina Creason had 50 assists.