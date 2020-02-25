COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff sweeps past Dordt

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa - Briar Cliff got 11 kills from Riley Owen and 10 from Nathaniel Johnson and went on to sweep Dordt 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 in men's college volleyball action Tuesday.
Brandon Oswald chipped in with nine kills while Kyle Cox and Hunter Miller had 16 and 12 assists, respecitvely, for BCU (10-4). Noah Marasco-Ayau led the Chargers with 13 digs and Johnson added 11.
You have free articles remaining.
Caleb Kulesza had 10 kills, Tyler Postma 23 assists and Levi Ewald 10 digs for the Defenders (4-6).
GRAND VIEW 3, MORNINGSIDE 0: The No. 2 Vikings got 16 kills and swept past the Mustangs 25-11,25-20,25-16 in a men's college volleyball match played at Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Center Tuesday.
Tommy Looper had six kills and Diego Aguilar 20 assists to lead the Mustangs (4-13).