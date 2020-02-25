COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff sweeps past Dordt
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff sweeps past Dordt

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa - Briar Cliff got 11 kills from Riley Owen and 10 from Nathaniel Johnson and went on to sweep Dordt 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 in men's college volleyball action Tuesday.

Brandon Oswald chipped in with nine kills while Kyle Cox and Hunter Miller had 16 and 12 assists, respecitvely, for BCU (10-4). Noah Marasco-Ayau led the Chargers with 13 digs and Johnson added 11.

Caleb Kulesza had 10 kills, Tyler Postma 23 assists and Levi Ewald 10 digs for the Defenders (4-6).

GRAND VIEW 3, MORNINGSIDE 0: The No. 2 Vikings got 16 kills and swept past the Mustangs 25-11,25-20,25-16 in a men's college volleyball match played at Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Center Tuesday.

Tommy Looper had six kills and Diego Aguilar 20 assists to lead the Mustangs (4-13).

