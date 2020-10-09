COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff volleyball snaps nine-match losing streak

YORK, Neb. -- The Briar Cliff volleyball team snapped a nine-match losing streak as the Chargers swept York 25-18, 25-23, 25-18.

It's the first win for the Chargers since they started the season 4-0. Briar Cliff is now 5-9 on the season.

Grace Hanno led the Chargers with 11 kills and Chloe Johnson added 10. Sami Wasmund had four aces and Toria Andre had three blocks. Madilyn Wagaman had 19 assists and Maureen Imrie had 17 assists. Hanno had 21 digs and Tannah Heath had 15.

TEXAS 3, IOWA STATE 0: Iowa State (2-4) once again battled hard against No. 1 Texas (6-0), but were unable to leave the Erwin Center with a win as the Longhorns claimed Friday night’s match 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-21).

The Cyclone offense was led by 10 kills from Eleanor Holthaus (.348 hitting) and Candelaria Herrera (.368 hitting). ISU moved to a 6-2 offense in the second set and got a strong contribution from sophomore right side Kenzie Mantz, who notched a career-high six kills. In the back row, Izzy Enna led the way with 19 digs.

