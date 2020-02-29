COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff wins two during the weekend

The Briar Cliff men's volleyball team picked up two road wins over the weekend. On Friday, the Chargers went to Oskaloosa and swept William Penn and on Saturday, Briar Cliff pulled out a 3-2 victory over Graceland.
Briar Cliff, which is receiving votes in the national poll, improves to 12-4 on the season and has now won four straight matches.
Briar Cliff hit .379 in the win over William Penn and held the Statesmen to only .115 hitting.
Brandon Oswald led the Chargers with 15 kills on a .333 hitting percentage and Riley Owen added 12 kills and eight digs. Kimo Rosa had eight kills on 10 attempts to go along with two aces. Hunter Miller had 17 assists and Kyle Cox added 16 assists. Noah Marasco-Ayau had nine digs.
Briar Cliff fell behind Graceland, winning the first set 25-20 but losing the next two 24-26, 23-25. But the Chargers bounced back with a 25-22 victory and then held on for a 16-14 fifth set win.
Oswald had 20 kills and Cox had 26 assists. Miller tallied 20 assists and Nathaniel Johnson and Tyler Godown each had 10 kills. Marasco-Ayau had 22 digs.
DORDT LOSES 2: The Dordt men's volleyball team swept by Ottawa on Friday and then lost 3-1 to Park on Saturday.
Dordt falls to 4-8 on the season.
In the 25-19-25-22, 25-21 loss to Ottawa, Ottawa hit .247 in the win.
Caleb Kulesza had 11 kills and three block assists in the loss and Garret VanderZee had 10 kills. Tyler Postma had 16 assists and Shavon Barker had three block assists.
Park hit .266 in the 25-18, 19-25, 25-13, 25-19 victory.
VanderZee had 20 kills and hit .310 in the loss and Postma had 29 assists and five block assists. Luke Nelson had five block assists and two solo blocks.