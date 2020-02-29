COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff wins two during the weekend

The Briar Cliff men's volleyball team picked up two road wins over the weekend. On Friday, the Chargers went to Oskaloosa and swept William Penn and on Saturday, Briar Cliff pulled out a 3-2 victory over Graceland.

Briar Cliff, which is receiving votes in the national poll, improves to 12-4 on the season and has now won four straight matches.

Briar Cliff hit .379 in the win over William Penn and held the Statesmen to only .115 hitting.

Brandon Oswald led the Chargers with 15 kills on a .333 hitting percentage and Riley Owen added 12 kills and eight digs. Kimo Rosa had eight kills on 10 attempts to go along with two aces. Hunter Miller had 17 assists and Kyle Cox added 16 assists. Noah Marasco-Ayau had nine digs.

Briar Cliff fell behind Graceland, winning the first set 25-20 but losing the next two 24-26, 23-25. But the Chargers bounced back with a 25-22 victory and then held on for a 16-14 fifth set win.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oswald had 20 kills and Cox had 26 assists. Miller tallied 20 assists and Nathaniel Johnson and Tyler Godown each had 10 kills. Marasco-Ayau had 22 digs.

DORDT LOSES 2: The Dordt men's volleyball team swept by Ottawa on Friday and then lost 3-1 to Park on Saturday.