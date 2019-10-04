MITCHELL, S.D. -- Briar Cliff couldn't keep up with Dakota Wesleyan on Friday as the Tigers hit .245 compared to .146 for the Chargers.
The result was a 25-23, 25-29, 25-20 sweep for Dakota Wesleyan on Friday. Briar Cliff fell to 13-9 on the season and 3-5 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. DWU improved to 16-6 overall and 2-6 in the GPAC.
Victoria Gonzalez led Briar Cliff with 10 kills and Delaney Meyer had 20 assists and 14 digs. Maureen Imrie had 14 assists and Grace Hanno had 15 digs. Analyse Stapleton and Noel Phillips each had eight kills and Tyra Blue had seven.
Rebecca Frick led DWU's attack with 15 kills and Bridgett Knobbe had 33 assists.
WAYNE STATE 3, MINNESOTA STATE 0: No. 15 Wayne State College served up nine aces and forced 21 attack errors on Minnesota State to record a 25-13, 25-22 and 25-18 sweep in Northern Sun Conference volleyball Friday evening at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. The host Wildcats are now 13-1 and 4-1 in the NSIC while MSU drops to 9-4 and 2-3 in league play.
The ‘Cats made their presence felt defensively early in the match, forcing 10 Maverick attack errors in the first set to go with three service aces as WSC cruised to a 25-13 first set win. Six different Wildcats had kills in the set led by Tarrin Beller with three.
The second set was much closer, featuring nine ties and five lead changes. But the Wildcats used the strong hitting from senior Katie Stephens – six kills on 10 attacks – along with four more kills from Beller to post a 25-22 set win.
Senior libero Haley Kauth served up three aces in the third set while junior outside hitter Alyssa Ballenger accounted for five kills and the Wildcats added five blocks to complete the sweep with a 25-18 third set win.
WSC finished the match hitting .313 with 33 kills, seven errors and 83 attacks while Minnesota State hit .158 with 37 kills on 21 errors and 101 attempts. The ‘Cats held an 8-3 edge in blocks and had nine service aces to five for MSU. WSC had just three serving errors compared to 10 on the Mavericks.
Beller and Stephens each recorded nine kills to lead the Wildcats followed by Ballenger with eight. Junior defensive specialist Hope Carter accounted for a team-high 12 digs with senior libero Haley Kauth adding eight to go with a team-best four service aces.
Redshirt freshman setter Rachel Walker had 31 set assists and two service aces while Jaci Brahmer and Maddie Knobbe each recorded four blocks.
Wayne State will be at home again Saturday afternoon hosting No. 7 Concordia-St. Paul in a 4 p.m. NSIC contest.
UNI 3, MISSOURI STATE 0: The UNI volleyball team the defeated the Missouri State Bears 3-0 with set scores of 25-23, 25-22, 25-20 on Friday night.
The Panthers recorded a .261 hitting percentage while recording 46 kills.
Kate Busswitz led the Panthers will 11 kills on the night. Busswitz finished with a .261 hitting percentage while adding two block assists. Karlie Taylor returned to the starting lineup and finished with 10 kills and 7 digs.
Emily Holterhaus finished with a .389 hitting percentage. Rachel Koop recorded 36 assists on the night while adding five digs. Baylee Petersen recorded a team high 13 digs while libero Abbi Staack finished with 12.