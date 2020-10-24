COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Dordt beats College of Saint Mary's in five sets

OMAHA, Neb. -- In a tightly contested match, Dordt held College of Saint Mary's to a negative .111 hitting percentage in the fifth set and the Defenders finished with 35 total blocks as the Defenders pulled out a 21-25, 25-17, 25-18, 18-25, 15-9 victory on Saturday.
Dordt improves to 11-5 overall and 10-5 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. CSM is 7-8 overall and 2-8 in the GPAC.
Brenna Krommendyk led the Defenders with 10 block assists and she added seven kills. Jori Bronner had seven block assists and seven kills and Jessi De Jager had six block assists. Allison Timmerman finished with a team-high 15 kills on a .343 hitting percentage and her sister Corrina Timmerman had 12 kills and 14 digs. Hannah Connelly had 29 digs and Karsyn Winterfeld had nine kills and 12 digs.
CONCORDIA 3, MORNINGSIDE 0: For the second straight night, Morningside's attack couldn't get going until the third set as the Mustangs were swept 26-24, 25-15, 25-16 on Saturday against Concordia.
Morningside is now 7-8 overall and 6-6 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Concordia is now 10-3 overall and in the GPAC.
Morningside only hit .082 and that's because of a .269 attack percentage in the third set. Sabrina Creason had 23 assists and Kayla Harris had 12 digs. Caitlin Makovicka had eight kills.
MIDLAND 3, BRIAR CLIFF 0: The Warriors got a match-high 11 kills from Taliyah Flores and swept the Chargers 25-28, 25-14, 25-21 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball match played in Fremont, Neb. Saturday.
Briar Cliff (8-14 overall and 3-11 GPAC) got eight kills from Grace Hanno and seven from Toria Andre. Madilyn Wagaman had 15 assists and Maureen Imrie 10 assists while Hanno led the Chargers with seven digs.
Briar Cliff hosts Hastings next Saturday.
FRIDAY
NORTHWESTERN 3, COLLEGE OF SAINT MARY'S 0: Northwestern picked up its eighth-straight win as the Red Raiders beat an NAIA tournament team from last season as they swept College of Saint Mary's 25-12, 25-14, 25-19 on Friday.
Northwestern improves to 12-1 overall and 10-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. CSM falls to 7-7 overall and 2-7 in the GPAC.
Northwestern hit .256 in the match and the Red Raiders had 14 blocks to hold CSM to a .041 hitting percentage. Emily Van Ginkel and Macay Van't Hul led the Red Raiders block with one solo block and six block assists each. Van Ginkel had eight kills as well. Anna Wedel had four blocks, 11 kills and 14 digs.
Makenzie Fink added 10 kills for Northwestern and A.J. Kacmarynski had nine kills. Lacey Reitz had 37 assists and Emily Strasser had a match-high 23 digs.
DORDT 3, MOUNT MARTY 0: Dordt won its fourth-straight match as the Defenders hit .294 to hold off Mount Marty for a 25-22, 25-16, 25-22 sweep on Friday.
Dordt is now 10-5 overall and 9-5 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Mount Marty falls to 5-14 overall and 0-9 in the GPAC.
Brenna Krommendyk led the Defenders attack with 10 kills on a .529 hitting percentage and she had one solo block and five block assists. Megan Raszler had 22 assists and Corrina Timmermans had six kills, four aces and eight digs. Hannah Connelly had 10 digs and Jori Bronner had eight kills. Alli Timmermans had seven kills and Jessi De Jager and Karsyn Winterfeld each had six kills.
MIDLAND 3, MORNINGSIDE 0: Morningside's attack struggled for much of the match against Midland as the Mustangs hit only .050 for the match. That allowed Midland to snap Morningside's four-match winning streak with a 25-12, 25-18, 25-19 sweep on Friday.
Morningside hit a negative .125 in the first set and then .105 in the second before hitting a respectable .161 in the third but it was too late as Midland hit .330 for the match.
Krista Zenk led the Mustangs with eight kills and Sabrina Creason had 24 assists. Kayla Harris had 14 digs and Caitlin Makovicka had five kills and four block assists. Kaelyn Giefer had six kills and Meredith Hoffman had five kills.
Morningside falls to 7-7 on the season and 6-5 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Midland is now 5-6 overall and 4-5 in the GPAC.
CONCORDIA 3, BRIAR CLIFF 0: Briar Cliff had a rough first two sets with its attack before finding its offense in the third. But it was too late as Concordia finished off a 25-19, 25-19, 25-15 sweep of the Chargers on Friday.
Briar Cliff only hit .092 for the match and that's after hitting .217 in the third set. The Chargers fall to 8-13 on the season and 3-10 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Concordia falls to 9-3 overall, which is also its record in the GPAC.
Grace Hanno had five kills and 12 digs and Abbie Ericson had six kills.
BAYLOR 3, IOWA STATE 0: No. 2 Baylor (8-1) prevailed with a 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-16) sweep of Iowa State (2-5) at Hilton Coliseum on Friday night. Despite holding the Bears to a season-low .255 hitting, the Cyclone offense struggled to keep up hitting just .164.
In defeat, Eleanor Holthaus led ISU with 11 kills, while Brooke Andersen had 10. Izzy Enna led the back row with 16 digs.
