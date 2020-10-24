COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Dordt beats College of Saint Mary's in five sets

DORDT 3, MOUNT MARTY 0: Dordt won its fourth-straight match as the Defenders hit .294 to hold off Mount Marty for a 25-22, 25-16, 25-22 sweep on Friday.

Dordt is now 10-5 overall and 9-5 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Mount Marty falls to 5-14 overall and 0-9 in the GPAC.

Brenna Krommendyk led the Defenders attack with 10 kills on a .529 hitting percentage and she had one solo block and five block assists. Megan Raszler had 22 assists and Corrina Timmermans had six kills, four aces and eight digs. Hannah Connelly had 10 digs and Jori Bronner had eight kills. Alli Timmermans had seven kills and Jessi De Jager and Karsyn Winterfeld each had six kills.

MIDLAND 3, MORNINGSIDE 0: Morningside's attack struggled for much of the match against Midland as the Mustangs hit only .050 for the match. That allowed Midland to snap Morningside's four-match winning streak with a 25-12, 25-18, 25-19 sweep on Friday.

Morningside hit a negative .125 in the first set and then .105 in the second before hitting a respectable .161 in the third but it was too late as Midland hit .330 for the match.