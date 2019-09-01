BELLEVUE, Neb. -- The Dordt volleyball team went 1-1 on the final day of the Bellevue tournament on Saturday. Dordt beat No. 16 Aquinas 19-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21, 17-25 but lost to No. 13 Rocky Mountain 25-18, 26-24, 11-25, 17-25, 15-13.
No. 11 Dordt improves to 6-2 on the season and the only two losses are to top-20 teams and also has two top-20 victories.
In the win over Aquanis, Corrina Timmermans had 16 kills and Jessi De Jager had 13 kills. Jori Bronner had 11 kills and Karsyn Winterfeld had 10 kills and 17 digs. Emily Feilmeier had 33 assists and 11 digs and Megan Raszler had 27 assists. Hannah Connelly had 27 digs and Ally Krommendyk had eight kills and six block assists.
In the loss to Rocky Mountain, Krommendyk had 17 kills and Bronner had 16 kills. De Jager had 14 kills and Timmermans had 13 kills. Raszler had 39 assists and 10 digs and Feilmeier had 23 assists. Connelly had 22 digs and Winterfeld had 14 digs and seven kills. Erica Bousema added 14 digs.
BVU drops two in St. Paul
Buena Vista dropped to 0-3 on the season with two losses on Saturday. Buena Vista lost to St. Norbert 25-22, 25-16, 19-25, 25-11 and lost to Bethel 25-15, 25-19, 20-25, 23-25, 15-10.
In the loss to St. Norbert, Kaitie Serkiz had 15 kills and Hannah Smith had 11. Taylor Wedemeyer had 30 assists and 10 digs and Summer Goss had 11 digs.
In the loss to Bethel, Smith had 14 kills, which is a career high, and Serkiz had 12 kills. Wedemeyer had 31 assists and 17 digs and Goss had 24 digs. Jade Hays added 11 digs and Emily Ivy had three blocks.
UNI beats Texas State, Liberty
SAN MARCOS, Texas -- UNI swept Texas State 25-23, 25-19, 25-13 on Saturday and beat Liberty in four sets earlier in the day. UNI is 2-1 on the season.
In the win over Liberty, Karlie Taylor against led the Panthers in scoring, recording 23 kills, two solo blocks, and a block assists. Kate Busswitz recorded a .389 hitting percentage with 19 kills on 36 total attacks.
Abbi Staack and Taylor Hedges handled the work load in the back row recording 17 and 16 digs respectively. Senior setter Rachel Koop finished with 46 assists with eight digs and two block assists.
Against Texas State, Busswitz led the Panthers with 13 kills on 22 total attacks for a team-high .545 hitting percentage. Busswitz added three block assists and three digs. Inga Rotto played her breakout match, recording a career-high 12 kills. Rotto ended with a .529 hitting percentage and tallied a team-high four blocks.
Koop finished with 23 assists in the three-set sweep and added 12 digs for her first double-double of the season. Stack finished with 23 digs, a season-high.
ISU beats Ole Miss for first win
OXFORD, Mississippi -- Iowa State (1-1) picked up its first win of the season with a 3-1 (25-14, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21) win over Ole Miss (0-2) Saturday at the Gillom Center. The Cyclones finished the Rebel Invitational with a 1-1 record.
Leading the way in victory was Avery Rhodes, who notched 10 blocks (one solo, nine assists) to lead the Cyclone front row’s effort of 14 blocks for the day. In the attack, Annie Hatch led with 14 kills, while Josie Herbst added 11. In the back row, Izzy Enna tied her career-high with 19 digs and Michal Schuler posted 11.