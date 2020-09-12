COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Dordt sweeps Morningside

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt held off Morningside in a tight first set and then the Defenders controlled the next two sets to complete the sweet 25-22, 25-16, 25-17.

Morningside falls to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Dordt improves to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the GPAC.

Dordt hit .368 for the match and was led by Jessi De Jager, who had 10 kills. Brenna Krommendyk had one solo block and four block assists to go along with nine kills. Corrina Timmermans and Karsyn Winterfeld each had eight kills.

Megan Raszler added 20 assists and Corina Beimers had 13 assists.

Morningside got nine kills each from Krita Zenk and Caitlin Makovicka. Sabrina Creason had 25 assists.

DAKOTA WESLEYAN 3, BRIAR CLIFF 2: After dropping the first set and falling behind 2-1, Briar Cliff was able to force a fifth set against Dakota Wesleyan.

But the Chargers comeback fell short as DWU claimed a 25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-10 victory over Briar Cliff on Saturday in Sioux City.

Briar Cliff falls to 4-2 on the season and 0-2 in the GPAC. DWU is 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the GPAC.