SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Dordt Defender volleyball team was a 3-0 winner over Mount Marty on Wednesday night in Sioux Center with three straight 25-15 wins on Wednesday.
Dordt used a blistering .367 kill efficiency to secure its fifth win of the GPAC season as the team hit the midpoint of the conference schedule.
Dordt had a .270 kill efficiency in set one; .455 in set two and .419 in set three and totaled 41 kills with just eight errors on 90 attacks. Mount Marty was limited to 26 kills and had 18 errors.
Dordt never trailed in the match and the score was tied seven times through the course of the match. Four of the ties came in set three up to a 4-4 stance. Dordt scored three points in a row followed by a five point run to take control of the set and secure the ten point win.
Dordt scored seven points on blocks and Mount Marty was unable to get a point off a block. The Defenders were the beneficiaries of ten Mount Marty service errors.
Jessi De Jager had 12 kills in the match and had seven in the first set. Karsyn Winterfeld had nine kills with one service ace and eight digs. Ally Krommendyk had eight kills and no errors in 14 attacks and she had five block assists. Jori Bronner had eight kills. Megan Raszler had 24 assists on a night where Dordt had 12 unassisted kills.
Dordt is now 5-3 in the GPAC and 14-6 overall. Mount Marty is 0-8 in the GPAC and 7-16 overall.
BAYLOR 3, IOWA STATE 0: Iowa State (11-5, 2-2 Big 12) saw its two-game winning streak snapped, as they fell to No. 1 Baylor (14-0, 4-0 Big 12), 3-0 (26-24, 25-18, 27-25) Wednesday night in Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State got to set point first in the first and third sets, but were unable to convert on either occasion.
The Cyclones were lead in defeat by Annie Hatch, who had ten kills in the match. Hatch also pitched in two digs with three block assists. On defense, Iowa State saw Michal Schuler have 15 digs, while Izzy Enna had 14. In addition, Candelaria Herrera contributed six block assists in the match.