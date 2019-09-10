AMES, Iowa – The UNI volleyball team took on the Cyclones of Iowa State on Tuesday night, falling in four sets (18-25, 19-25, 26-24, 21-25) and moved to 2-5 on the season.
Karlie Taylor finished the four set match with 24 kills on 71 total attacks, finishing with a .197 hitting percentage, the senior outside hitter added 17 digs on the night.
Jaydlin Seehase stepped on the court for the first time this season after nursing an upper body injury. Seehase added 11 kills on 36 attacks for a .250 hitting percentage. Seehase led the Panthers with two solo blocks.
Rachel Koop finished with 50 assists on the night while adding 13 digs and two block assists. Abbi Staack stated the match at libero and led the Panthers with 22 digs.
Collectively the Panthers recorded a .208 hitting percentage while the Cyclones would finish at .271.
BUENA VISTA 3, MARTIN LUTHER 0: Camryn McClintock knocked down a dozen kills including the match clincher in the third set to lead the Bravers to a 25-15, 25-22, 26-24 win in a match held at Siebens Fieldhouse Tuesday.
Taylor Wedemeyer also had 17 assists and six kills for BVU (2-5) while Hannah Smith and Taylor Caves also added six kills apiece. Summer Goss had a match-high 17 digs for the Beavers.