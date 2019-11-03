BAYLOR 3, IOWA STATE 0: Iowa State (14-8, 5-5 Big 12) struggled to find answers on defense as it fell to No. 3 Baylor (19-1, 9-1 Big 12) 3-0 (25-15, 29-27, 25-18) Sunday afternoon at the Ferrell Center.
The Bears were able to fire their way to .379 hitting, the highest hitting percentage the Cyclones have conceded this season. In defeat, Iowa State was led by Eleanor Holthaus notched 16 kills at .294 hitting.
DORDT 3, DOANE 2: After losing on Friday, Dordt bounced back with a 25-17, 25-20, 22-25, 20-25, 15-11 win over Doane on Saturday.
Dordt improved to 18-9 overall and 9-6 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Doane falls to 16-12 overall and 7-8 in the GPAC.
Karsyn Winterfeld led Dordt with 19 kills and 13 digs and Jessi De Jager had 15 kills. Corrina Timmermans followed with 14 kills and Ally Krommendyk had 13 kills and five block assists. Megan Raszler had 50 assists and 12 digs and Hannah Connelly had 29 digs. Erica Bousema and Emily Feilmeier each had 12 digs and Jori Bronner had three block assists.
NEBRASKA 3, PENN STATE 2: No. 8 Nebraska won its first match against a top-10 team this season with a 3-2 (25-18, 18-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-13) victory against No. 7 Penn State on Saturday.
Lexi Sun led the Huskers (18-3, 10-2 Big Ten) with 20 kills, seven digs and four blocks, as Nebraska ended Penn State's eight-match winning streak. The Huskers hit .210 and held Penn State to .166, its lowest hitting percentage in a Big Ten match this season.
Four Huskers reached double figures in kills, with Madi Kubik adding 15 kills and nine digs, Lauren Stivrins posting 14 kills on .308 hitting, and Jazz Sweet chipping in 13 kills. NU tied its season high with 14 blocks, led by Callie Schwarzenbach's season-high nine.
Freshman libero Kenzie Knuckles provided a career-high 24 digs and Nicklin Hames had a season-high with 22. Hames also had 54 assists. Megan Miller had a season-best 18 digs as well.
The Huskers host Northwestern on Wednesday at 8 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
IOWA 3, RUTGERS 0: Iowa (9-14, 3-9) fell to Rutgers (8-15, 2-10) in three sets on Saturday inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa was led by junior Griere Hughes’ 18 kills and sophomore Courtney Buzzerio’s 29 assists.