COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Jamestown defeats Morningside in four sets

SIOUX CITY - Jamestown has had to delay the start of its volleyball season due to health concerns but now that its underway the Jimmies have has success winning a four-set Great Plains Athletic Conference match for second straight day.
The Jimmies moved to 2-0 onthe season with a 22-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-20 win over Morningside on Saturday afternoon.
Coming off a 3-1 match win over previously-unbeaten Dordt Friday where it also dropped the first set, Jamestown got 12 kills from Anna Holen and recovered from the opening set loss to control the action over most of the final three sets.
The Mustangs used a 5-0 run in the first game to forge a 17-12 lead and took advantage of nine attack errors by the Jimmies to get the 1-0 set lead.
Morningside trailed just 16-15 in the second set but a four-point surge by the Jimmies allowed them to trade points the rest of the game to even the match up. Jamestown led most of the way over the final two sets and made only one error in the final game to clinch the win.
Krista Zenk had 13 kills and 24 digs to lead the Mustangs while Caitlin Makovicka also had 11 kills. Morningside (2-5 overall and 1-3 GPAC) also got 43 assists from Sabrina Creason while Kayla Harris also had 20 digs.
The Mustangs are back in action Wednesday playing at Briar Cliff.
Late Friday
DAKOTA WESLEYAN 3, BRIAR CLIFF 0: Ady Dwight had 11 kills to lead the Tigers to a 25-14, 26-24, 25-14 win over the Chargers in a Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball match played at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, S.D. Friday.
The Chargers got seven kills and 11 digs from Grace Hanno while Chloe Johnson, Tonia Andre and Sami Wasmund each added five kills. Maureen Imrie also had 16 assists for BCU, which hosts Morningside Wednesday.
JAMESTOWN 3, DORDT 1: Dordt took the first set but Jamestown battled back and claimed the next three sets for a 23-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-21 victory on Friday.
Dordt suffers its first loss of the season, falling to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. It's the first match for Jamestown, which is 1-0.
Jessi De Jager had 13 kills in the loss and Megan Raszler had 21 assists. Hannah Connelly had 20 digs and Ava Van Soelen had four block assists. Brenna Krommendyk had three solo blocks, three block assists and seven kills.
Dordt was held to a .070 hitting percentage.
IOWA STATE 3, KANSAS STATE 2: Eleanor Holthaus had 17 kills and 15 digs to help the Cyclones rally in the fifth set after losing a 2-0 lead to win 25-22, 25-20, 19-25, 15-25, 16-14 Friday night at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.
Brooke Andersen also had 13 kills and Candelaria Herrera 10 kills for Iowa State.
Brynn Carlson had 19 kills and Aliyah Carter, a freshman from from Dubuque added 14 kills.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!