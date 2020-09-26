COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Jamestown defeats Morningside in four sets

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY - Jamestown has had to delay the start of its volleyball season due to health concerns but now that its underway the Jimmies have has success winning a four-set Great Plains Athletic Conference match for second straight day.

The Jimmies moved to 2-0 onthe season with a 22-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-20 win over Morningside on Saturday afternoon.

Coming off a 3-1 match win over previously-unbeaten Dordt Friday where it also dropped the first set, Jamestown got 12 kills from Anna Holen and recovered from the opening set loss to control the action over most of the final three sets.

The Mustangs used a 5-0 run in the first game to forge a 17-12 lead and took advantage of nine attack errors by the Jimmies to get the 1-0 set lead.

Morningside trailed just 16-15 in the second set but a four-point surge by the Jimmies allowed them to trade points the rest of the game to even the match up. Jamestown led most of the way over the final two sets and made only one error in the final game to clinch the win.

Krista Zenk had 13 kills and 24 digs to lead the Mustangs while Caitlin Makovicka also had 11 kills. Morningside (2-5 overall and 1-3 GPAC) also got 43 assists from Sabrina Creason while Kayla Harris also had 20 digs.