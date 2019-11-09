COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Jamestown sweeps Morningside in GPAC quarterfinal

JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- Morningside tried to keep up with Jamestown's offensive attack but the Mustangs fell short in that department as the Jimmies were able to sweep the Mustangs 25-21, 25-14, 25-20 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference quarterfinal on Saturday.
Morningside is 16-11 and now awaits to see what its seed is for the national tournament. Jamestown is 27-4 on the season.
Jamestown hit .298 for the match and Morningside hit .160. Plus Jamestown had 10 blocks compared to four for Morningside.
Callie Alberico had 27 assists for Morningside and Kayla Harris had 18 digs. Emma Gerber had eight kills, one solo block and two block assists.
WAYNE STATE 3, MARY 0: Tarrin Beller, Kelsie Cada and Alyssa Ballenger each recorded double-digit kills as No. 13 Wayne State finished off the North Dakota slate of their four-match road trip with a 25-20, 25-18, 25-10 win over the University of Mary Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
The Wildcats improved to 22-5 and 13-5 in NSIC play while Mary drops to 1-26 and 0-19 in NSIC play for the year.
As a unit, the Wildcats had an efficient .419 attack percentage while Mary hit .170 for the match.
The Wildcats had seven service aces in the match. WSC also led the Marauders in blocks 10-3.
Beller led WSC in kills with 15, while Cada and Ballenger each recorded 10. Beller hit .522 for the match, while Jaci Brahmer, Maddie Knobbe, and Ballenger each hit .500. Beller’s eight blocks were a team high, while Haley Kauth paced the team in digs with 17. Rachel Walker led the way in assists, racking up 38 on the day.
The Wildcats continue their four-match road trip Tuesday with a non-conference match at No. 6 Concordia-St. Paul starting at 6 p.m.
IOWA STATE 3, KANSAS STATE 0: Iowa State (16-8, 7-5 Big 12) wrapped up its second sweep of the week as the Cyclones took down Kansas State (8-15, 3-8 Big 12) 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-18) Saturday night at Ahearn Field House.
As with the first meeting in Ames, Iowa State rode a strong performance in the serve and pass, notching seven aces to K-State’s two, and a dominant third-set performance. Leading the way was Candelaria Herrera, who finished with eight kills at .333 hitting and six blocks. Eleanor Holthaus and Avery Rhodes each contributed 10 kills, Rhodes getting hers at .600 hitting. Piper Mauck notched a double-double of 35 assists and 12 digs.