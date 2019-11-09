COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Jamestown sweeps Morningside in GPAC quarterfinal

JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- Morningside tried to keep up with Jamestown's offensive attack but the Mustangs fell short in that department as the Jimmies were able to sweep the Mustangs 25-21, 25-14, 25-20 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference quarterfinal on Saturday.

Morningside is 16-11 and now awaits to see what its seed is for the national tournament. Jamestown is 27-4 on the season.

Jamestown hit .298 for the match and Morningside hit .160. Plus Jamestown had 10 blocks compared to four for Morningside.

Callie Alberico had 27 assists for Morningside and Kayla Harris had 18 digs. Emma Gerber had eight kills, one solo block and two block assists.

WAYNE STATE 3, MARY 0: Tarrin Beller, Kelsie Cada and Alyssa Ballenger each recorded double-digit kills as No. 13 Wayne State finished off the North Dakota slate of their four-match road trip with a 25-20, 25-18, 25-10 win over the University of Mary Saturday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Wildcats improved to 22-5 and 13-5 in NSIC play while Mary drops to 1-26 and 0-19 in NSIC play for the year.

As a unit, the Wildcats had an efficient .419 attack percentage while Mary hit .170 for the match.