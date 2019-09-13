SIOUX CITY - Mayville State went on a vital 5-0 run in the decisive fifth set and went on to upend host Briar Cliff 17-25, 25-19, 25-23, 16-25, 15-11 in a non-conference volleyball match Friday evening.
The Comets got 13 kills apiece from Hannah Bliss and Victoria Johnson to lead the way and won the match despite the Chargers logging a higher attack percentage in the contest (.183-.134). Johnson was a force in the final set, getting three kills in the rally that turned a 5-3 Mayville lead into a 9-3 cushion.
Noel Phillips had a match-high 16 kills and Victoria Gonzalez was one kill behind with 15 for Briar Cliff (11-4). Maureen Imrie and Delaney Meyer had 29 and 26 kills, respectively, for BCU and Cassie Clark and Meyer each had 24 digs to lead the defense for the Chargers.
Briar Cliff is at Dordt for a 5 p.m. Great Plains Conference matchup today.
USD WINS TWO: USD won both of its matches at its own Classic on Friday, beating UC Davis and Wyoming.
South Dakota registered its third straight match with over a .300 team hitting percentage and posted its fourth straight win overall to begin the South Dakota Classic on Friday.
The Coyotes had 47 kills on just 15 errors in posting a .317 hitting percentage while earning a 26-24, 25-22, 25-17 win over UC Davis inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
South Dakota had three individuals register double digit kills in the match while improving its season record to 7-1.
Elizabeth Loschen enjoyed the strongest match of her senior season with 11 kills against no errors a .500 hitting percentage while reaching double digits for the first time this season.
Elizabeth Juhnke also had 11 kills while Sami Slaughter added 10 for the Coyotes who also saw Maddie Wiedenfeld contribute seven kills on just nine attempts and Claire Gerdes six with a .455 hitting percentage.
Madison Jurgens registered game totals of 40 assists and 10 digs while libero Anne Rasmussen had 11 digs.
USD defeated Wyoming 24-26, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13. USD hit .468 as a team in the win.
Juhnke had 19 kills and hit .484 and Slaughter had 16 kills and hit .600. Jurgens had 49 assists. Rasmussen had 22 digs. Madison Harms had six block assists. Loschen added nine kills.
ISU WINS TWO: Iowa State defeated Western Carolina in four sets and then swept Appalachian State in the second match on Friday at the Appalachian Invitational in Boone, North Carolina.
You have free articles remaining.
Iowa State picked up its first win of Friday with a 3-1 (25-16, 32-30, 24-26, 25-20) victory over Western Carolina (2-6).
The Cyclone serve was strong, notching 13 aces on the day, their highest total since serving up 15 vs. Texas Tech in 2013. Iowa State was led by Annie Hatch, who had a career-high 17 kills. She was joined in double figures by Eleanor Holthaus (15 kills) and Josier Herbst (13 kills, .393 hitting). In the back row, ISU got 15 digs from Izzy Enna and 12 from Michal Schuler. Piper Mauck had her fourth-straight double-double with 54 assists and 10 digs.
Iowa State (5-3) wrapped up a 2-0 day at the Appalachian Invitational with a 3-0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-19) win over hosts Appalachian State (3-6).
The Cyclone attack clicked their way to a season-best .456 hitting percentage, the eight-best single-match hitting percentage in program history and the third-best under head coach Christy Johnson-Lynch. Leading the way was Josie Herbst, who got her 11 kills at a career-best .588 hitting percentage. Candelaria Herrera had 10 kills at .444 hitting.
NEBRASKA SWEEP HIGH POINT: The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team opened the Ameritas Players Challenge on Friday afternoon with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-8) win over High Point.
Nebraska (5-0) hit .349 and held High Point to a .033 hitting percentage. The Huskers posted eight blocks and were blocked only once by the Panthers (2-6).
NU was led by 14 kills on .650 hitting from junior Lexi Sun. She also added eight digs and three blocks. Madi Kubik had nine kills and seven digs, and Lauren Stivrins had seven kills and four blocks. Callie Schwarzenbach chipped in six kills and four blocks while hitting .364.
NU had a 41-30 edge in digs with Kenzie Knuckles and Nicklin Hames recording eight each. Hames had 31 assists for the Big Red.
IOWA WINS TWO 3-1 MATCHES: Iowa went to South Dakota and defeated Wyoming in four sets and then did the same thing to UC Davis on Friday in Vermillion, S.D.
In the win over Wyoming, senior Meghan Buzzerio tallied a career-high 24 kills, junior Brie Orr added a season-high 50 assists, and junior Halle Johnston recorded a career-high 31 digs.
In Iowa's (5-2) win over UC Davis, the Hawkeyes smothered the Aggie offense forcing the Aggies into 29 errors and a .043 attack percentage. Junior Griere Hughes and senior Meghan Buzzerio led Iowa with 11 kills each.
UNI WINS IN FOUR: The Panther volleyball team got back in the win column on Friday afternoon, defeating the Roos of Kansas City 3-1 (25-10, 25-12, 23-25, 25-18).
Karlie Taylor finished the match with 24 kills on 48 total attacks to record a .396 hitting percentage. Taylor finished with 10 digs and recorded one assist. Kate Busswitz didn’t record a single kill in the opening set but managed to finish with 10 kills and .333 hitting percentage.
Rachel Koop added 39 assists while adding four kills.