FREMONT, Neb. - Morningside handed Midland its first Great Plains Conference volleyball loss to the season outlasting the Warriors 25-22, 26-28, 25-21, 23-25, 15-5 in a match held Saturday afternoon.
The Mustangs led 4-3 in the decisive fifth set then went on an 8-0 run to take command. Emma Gerber and Krista Zenk were big in the Morningside rally with each recording three kills. Brittni Olson later added a kill on match-point to wrap up the win.
The Mustangs (11-5 overall and 3-3) got 19 kills from Zenk while Gerber added 15. Olson also had 11 kills and Caitlin Makovicka 10 for Morningside. Sabrina Creason led the Mustangs with 55 assists while Kayla Harris had 25 digs.
Midland (13-4 overall and 5-1 GPAC) got a match-high 22 kills from Taylor Petersen.
NO. 2 NORTHWESTERN 3, NO. 13 JAMESTOWN 0: In a showdown of the last two unbeaten volleyball teams in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, the Raiders swept to a 25-19, 25-14, 25-22 win over the Jimmies in a match played in Orange City Saturday.
Makenzie Fink was the go-to attacker for Northwestern with a match-high 16 kills off a .444 attack rate. AJ Kacmaryinksi also had a dozen kills and Anna Wedel 10 for the Raiders, who enjoyed fast starts in the first two sets before winning a close third game.
Northwestern's Lacey Wacker had 38 assists while Emily Strasser had 16 digs and Wedel added 11. Bekah Horstman led the Raider frontline defense with seven blocks.The Raiders are now 18-0 overall with six wins coming in the GPAC.
Jamestown (15-3 overall and 5-1 GPAC) had eight kills each from Ellie Michaletz and Isabel Wedell.
NO. 19 DORDT 3, DAKOTA WESLEYAN 2: The Defenders leveled their Great Plains Athletic Conference record at 3-3 with a five set win over the Tigers in a match contested in Mitchell, S.D. Saturday. Game scores were: 20-25, 29-27, 22-25, 25-18, 15-7.
Dordt trailed much of the afternoon but took control with a 4-0 run to start the fifth set paced by kills by Karsyn Winterfeld, Lydia Smith and Ally Krommendyk along with a service ace by Winterfeld. Winterfeld later closed the match out with another kill, her fourth of the match.
Winterfeld had 26 kills and 15 digs for the day while Jessie De Jager chipped in with 18 kills. Hannah Connelly paced the Dordt backline with 33 digs while Mega Raszler had 60 assists.
Rebecca Frick had 22 kills for Dakota Wesleyan (14-5 overal and 1-5 GPAC).
BRIAR CLIFF 3, MOUNT MARTY 1: Grace Hanno and Trya Blue had nine kills apiece and Victoria Gonzalez eight to lead the Chargers to a 25-18,24-26, 25-23, 26-24 Great Plains Conference volleyball win over the Lancers in a match held at the Newman Flanagan Center Saturday.
Delaney Meyer had 26 assists while Hanno also had 18 digs and Cassie Clark 15 digs for Briar Cliff (13-7 overall and 3-3 GPAC. Grace Whitlaw had a big match at the net for BCU with nine block assists.
Elizabeth Watchorn and Gabby Ruth had 13 and 11 kills, respectively for Mount Marty (7-14 overall and 0-6 GPAC).
NO. 17 WAYNE STATE 3, MARY 0: The Wildcats got 11 kills from Alyssa Ballenger and took advantage of 25 attack errors en route to a 25-13, 15-21, 25-11 Northern Sun Conference volleyball sweep at Rice Auditorium Saturday.
Kelsie Cada also had nine kills for Wayne State (11-1) while Rachel Walker had 29 assists and Haley Kauth added 13 digs. Mary (1-10) got eight kills from Morgan Schnabel.
Late Friday
NO. 13 JAMESTOWN 3, NO. 19 DORDT 1: The Jimmies moved to 5-0 in Great Plains Athletic with a 25-21, 19-15, 25-20, 25-21 win over the Defenders in a volleyball match held in Sioux Center Friday evening.
Isabel Wedell led the Jamestown attack with 19 kills and Britta Knudson had seven blocks for the Jimmies (15-2 overall).
Dordt featured a balanced attack with Karsyn Winterfeld logging 13 kills while Lydia Smits and Ally Krommendyk had a dozen each and Jessi De Jager added 10.
USD 3, ORAL ROBERTS 1: South Dakota pulled out a gritty four-set win over Oral Roberts as Summit League play opened Friday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
The Coyotes had a .293 hitting proficiency in downing the Golden Eagles 25-21, 25-15, 19-25, 25-19.
You have free articles remaining.
Sami Slaughter posted a career-high 23 kills to go with a .419 hitting percentage as South Dakota pushed its win streak to nine.
Elizabeth Juhnke tallied 17 kills and 12 digs while Maddie Wiedenfeld had nine kills and a .500 hitting percentage in the match.
Anne Rasmussen paced the defense with 18 digs while the senior also had seven assists. Madison Jurgens contributed 47 assists and 11 digs in the win.
UNI 3, ISU 1: The Panther volleyball team defeated the Indiana State in four sets with set scores of 25-17, 26-24, 25-27, 25-12. With Saturday’s victory the Panthers now sit at 8-8 overall and 2-0 in MVC play.
Freshman Kaylissa Arndorfer had her breakout match of the season, finishing with a team and season high 18 kills and a .548 hitting percentage. Arndorfer added three aces and three block assists.
Kate Busswitz racked up 13 kills. Jaydlin Seehase stepped into an increased roll after senior Karlie Taylor left the match with an injury. Seehase played all four sets, finishing with seven kills and six digs.
Rachel Koop finished with 49 assists, just one shy of her season high of 50. Abbi Staack recorded 30 total digs on the night, the second time she has hit the 30 dig mark this season.
NORTHWESTERN 3, YORK 0: Northwestern swept York 25-8, 25-13, 25-18 in a non-conference match on Friday.
Anna Wedel and Bekah Horstman and A.J. Kacmarynski each had eight kills and Lacey Wacker had 33 assists.
NEBRASKA 3, ILLINOIS 2: The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team battled back from down 2-1 on the road at No. 20 Illinois to win its Big Ten opener, 3-2 (25-22, 25-27, 26-28, 25-22, 15-10), on Friday night at Huff Hall.
Jazz Sweet had a career-high 17 kills on .333 hitting to lead the Huskers (9-1, 1-0 Big Ten). Lexi Sun added 11 kills and 11 digs with five blocks, and Lauren Stivrins had 11 kills and five blocks. Madi Kubik also hit double-figures with 11 kills to go with seven digs.
Callie Schwarzenbach had a season-best day for the Huskers with eight kills on .583 hitting and a season-high eight blocks. Capri Davis also had eight kills. The Huskers out-blocked Illinois, 13.0 to 9.0. Nebraska had a .251 to .174 hitting advantage.
Nicklin Hames had a season-best 58 assists and 11 digs. Kenzie Knuckles had a match-high 21 digs.
WAYNE STATE 3, MINOT STATE 0: Junior middle hitter Jaci Brahmer recorded a match-high 11 kills to go with nine blocks to lead No. 17 Wayne State College in a 25-13, 25-15 and 25-14 victory over Minot State in Northern Sun Conference volleyball Friday evening at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. WSC is now 11-1 and 2-1 in the league while Minot State is 0-11 and 0-3.
The Wildcats never trailed in the match. WSC held Minot State to a .000 attack percentage in the first set (six kills, six errors) as the ‘Cats won 25-13.
WSC came away with a 25-15 second set win and used 16 players in the third set for a 25-14 win to complete the sweep.
Wayne State hit .217 in the win with 37 kills and 14 errors on 106 attacks while Minot State posted a .057 attack percentage with 24 kills, 18 errors and 105 attacks.
The ‘Cats held a 12-1 edge in blocks and had six service aces to one for Minot State.
Brahmer hit .786 in the match with 11 kills and no errors. Tarrin Beller had seven kills while Kelsie Cada, Maddie Knobbe and Katie Stephens each produced six kills.
Senior libero Haley Kauth and Cada each had 14 digs while Maddie Duffy had three service aces.
IOWA 3, NORTHWESTERN 1: Iowa (7-5, 1-0) defeated the Northwestern Wildcats (9-4, 0-1), in four sets in the team’s Big Ten opener on Friday night inside Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Sophomore Courtney Buzzerio led Iowa with 15 kills, junior Brie Orr had 37 assists and a team-high 17 digs.