COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside falls in four to Dakota Wesleyan

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside won the first set but the Dakota Wesleyan took the next three and the match 17-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-18 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball match at Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center Saturday.

Morningside won the opening game on .230 hitting percentage but saw that drop to 14 percent before the end of the match. Ady Dwight had 18 kills to lead Dakota Wesleyan (5-1 overall and 2-1 GPAC).

Krista Zenk had 16 kills and 19 digs for Morningside (2-4 overall and 1-2 GPAC). Kayla Harris had 24 digs and Sabrina Croston 43 assists for the Mustangs, who have a week off to prepare for a home match next Saturday afternoon with Jamestown.

DORDT 3, BRIAR CLIFF 0: Karsyn Winterfeld had 10 kills to lead the Defenders to a 25-16, 25-18, 25-20 Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball win in Sioux Center Saturday afternoon.

Jessi De Jager had nine kills while Corrina Timmermans and Jori Bronner added seven kills apiece for Dordt, which hit at a .402 attack rate for the match. Corina Beimers and Megan Raszler had 21 and 17 assists, respectively, to led Dordt (4-0 overall and 3-0 GPAC).

Grace Hanno had nine kills and nine digs for Briar Cliff (4-4 overall and 0-3 GPAC) while Maureen Imrie had 12 assists.

