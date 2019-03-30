OTTAWA, Kan. - Morningside battled through three close sets but dropped a first round Am Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Conference postseason men's volleyball tournament match to host Ottawa 25-23, 25-16, 25-22 in action Saturday evening.
Coach Scott Tschetter's squad came in as the No. 6 seed in the tourney and battled to a 20-20 tie in the first set before Ottawa scored three straight points to take a lead on its way to a 1-0 match lead. Ottawa had a 7-0 run midway through the second set to open a two-game lead in the match. Morningside was ahead in the third set 21-19 looking to stay in the contest, but after tying to match at 22-22, Ottawa was able to score the final three points to wrap up the win.
Jimmy Aschenbrenner led the Mustangs with 11 kills while Jackson Presha and Tommy Looper each had six each. Caden Toben had 26 assists for Morningside and ended up the season with over 700 assists for the third consecutive season. Aschenbrenner and Coyle each had eight digs to pace the Mustangs backline.
The Mustangs, who end their campaign with a 6-18 mark, are still looking for their initial conference post-season win, losing to Park in 2018 and Briar Cliff in 2016 in other opening round matches.
Ottawa advances to the tournament Fab Four April 5 and 6 at Missouri Baptist in Creve Coeur, Mo.
PARK 3, DORDT 0: The No. 2 seeded Pirates won its ninth straight match of the season rolling to a 25-17, 25-18, 25-13 sweep of the Defenders in the first round of the Am Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Conference men's volleyball tournament Saturday in Parkville, Mo.
The win was the third of the season over Dordt for Park, which moves on to the conference semifinals next weekend at Missouri Baptist University.
Ben Tiemersma had 11 kills adnd Garrett Vander Zee seven for the Defenders, who wrap up their season with a 5-16 record. Austin Clark and Tyler Postma had 10 assists apiece and Levi Ewald seven digs.