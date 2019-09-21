SIOUX CITY — The Morningside volleyball team earned a five-set win over Hastings on Saturday, and the Mustangs had to hold off the Broncos late in the final set after losing the first two.
The Mustangs (10-4, 2-3) won the match with set scores of 17-25, 24-26, 25-17, 25-18 and 15-12.
In the fifth set, the Broncos (7-7, 2-2) scored five straight points to cut their deficit to 13-11.
Morningside coach Beth Donnelly called timeout, and that was enough to cool down Hastings.
Madison Hartman and Emma Gerber recorded kills to end the match, and Callie Alberico.
Hastings led 16-11 in the first set to set the tone, and in the second set, Morningside tied the stanza at 24-24, but Kayla Harris committed a service error and Madison Hartman had an attack error to give the Broncos the 2-0 match lead.
Morningside went on a 5-0 run late in the third set to keep the match going. Caitlin Makovicka had two kills and Krista Zenk had one in that rally. Alberico assisted on all three kills.
In set No. 4, the Mustangs went on an 8-1 run. The Broncos committed six errors in that stretch while Makovicka and Gerber earned a kill.
The match went to a fifth set when Hastings' Emily Lenners committed back-to-back attack errors.
Zenk led the Mustangs with 21 kills while Gerber had 18 and Makovicka 14.
Alberico earned 35 assists, and Sabrina Creason had 31.
Harris had a team-high 23 digs. She also had three service aces.
JAMESTOWN 3, BRIAR CLIFF 0: Grace Hanno had six kills to lead the Chargers, but Jamestown swept BCU 25-15, 25-21 and 25-19.
Hanno also had the lone ace in the match for BCU.
Tyra Blue had five kills, and she had a hitting percentage of .364. She also had two solo blocks, and assisted on three blocks.
Delaney Meyer and Maureen Imrie each had eight assists in the loss.
Cassie Clark and Victoria Gonzalez both had six digs.
NORTHERN STATE 3, WAYNE STATE 0: No. 8 Northern State used a straight sets win by scores of 25-23, 25-16, 25-17 to serve up No. 19 Wayne State's first volleyball loss of the season in a Northern Sun Conference match played Saturday.
The Wolves controlled the closing half of all three sets to move to 9-1 overall and 2-0 in the NSIC. Laura Snyder had a match-high 18 kills to lead Northern State to a .261-.122 edge in attack percentage.
The Wildcats' Tarrin Beller had 10 kills while Haley Kauth picked up 22 digs and Kelsie Cada added 19. Rachel Walker had 29 assists for Wayne State.
On Friday, Wayne State never trailed in a 25-16, 25-14, 25-9 win over MSU Moorhead. Cada had 14 kills and hit .407 and Beller had eight kills. Hope Carter had 11 digs and Walker had 29 assists.
NO. 19 DORDT 3, MOUNT MARTY 0: Karsyn Winterfeld had 10 kills and Jessi De Jager nine kills and six block assists to lead the Defenders to a 25-15, 27-25, 25-21 sweep in a Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball match Saturday in Yankton, S.D.
Emily Feilmeier had a dozen digs to lead the Dordt backline while Megan Raszler had 30 assists. The Defenders are bow 10-5 overall and 2-2 in the GPAC. Gabby Ruth also had 12 kills for the Lancers (7-12 overall and 0-5 GPAC).
USD 3, BRADLEY 1: The South Dakota volleyball won its eighth straight match by beating Bradley 25-19, 25-20, 25-27, 25-23 on Friday night to close out the CEFCU Classic with a 2-0 mark.
Elizabeth Loschen, a senior, produced a career-high 21 kills with only three errors while hitting .500 on 36 attempts as South Dakota improved its overall record to 11-1.
Elizabeth Juhnke tallied 16 kills and 17 digs and Sami Slaughter also added 16 kills for a Coyotes attack that had a team .271 hitting percentage.
Madison Jurgens provided 54 assists and 17 digs while libero Anne Rasmussen had 29 digs. Lolo Weideman was a fourth Coyote in double figures in digs with 10.
Loschen and Rasmussen were both named to the all-tournament team.
NEBRASKA 3, WICHITA STATE 0: The top-ranked Nebraska volleyball team bounced back from its first defeat of the season with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-10, 25-15) sweep of Wichita State on Saturday.
After a slow start offensively, the Huskers hit .384 over the final two sets to finish at .283 for the match.
Jazz Sweet had a match-high 11 kills on .435 hitting to lead the Huskers. The junior also added four blocks. Lauren Stivrins had nine kills and six blocks and hit .467, and Lexi Sun had six kills while Callie Schwarzenbach had five.
Megan Miller, playing libero for the first time in her career, had a match-high 14 digs and one ace. Nicklin Hames had 28 assists and eight digs and served three aces to spark the Huskers.
Nebraska held Wichita State (3-9) to a .000 hitting percentage for the match. NU's defense was sound throughout the afternoon with 10 blocks to just two for Wichita State.
Saturday's match was the Huskers' final non-conference match of the season. The Huskers will begin Big Ten action next weekend at No. 19 Illinois on Friday and at Northwestern on Saturday.