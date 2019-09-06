SIOUX CITY -- Morningside swept Dakota State in a non-conference volleyball match on Friday, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19.
Morningside held Dakota State to only a .024 hitting percentage as the Mustangs had 10 total blocks.
Emma Gerber led Morningside with nine kills and five block assists and Callie Alberico had 19 assists and 11 digs. Sabrina Creason had 16 assists and Ashley Boer had 13 digs.
Gerber hit .474 for the match and Britni Olson hit .318 as she had eight kills. Caitlin Makovicka hit .300 with eight kills.
NORTHWESTERN 3, WILLIAM WOODS 1: Northwestern hit .304 as a team and earned a 25-22, 25-15, 13-25, 25-12 victory over Williams Woods in the first match of the Viterbo Invite in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Friday.
Anna Wedel led Northwestern with 15 kills as she hit .361. Lacey Wacker had 39 assists and Makenzie Fink had nine kills and three aces. Emily Strasser had 11 digs and Bekah Horstman had eight kills and two blocks.
Northwestern hit above .400 in two of the fourth matches. The only match where the Red Raiders hit below .275 when they hit only .067 in the third. Northwestern had 10 total team blocks.
NORTHWESTERN 3, WALDORF 0: The Raiders improved to 10-0 on the season with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-19 sweep over the Warriors in a match at the Viterbo Tournament in La Crosse, Wisc. Friday.
Anna Wedel had eight kills and Bekah Horstman seven to lead the Northwestern attack which hit at a .354 clip for the match. Lacey Wacker also had 32 assists and nine digs for the Raiders.
WAYNE STATE SWEEPS FRIDAY: Wayne State opened the season with two sweeps on Friday at the Missouri Southern tournament in Joplin, Missouri.
The Wildcats were tested in the first set of the season but then cruised to a 26-24, 25-10, 25-11 sweep.
Kelsie Cada had 13 kills and Maddie Knobbe had 12 kills as the Wildcats hit .388 as a team. Rachel Walker had 37 assists and Haley Kauth had three aces and 11 digs. Hope Carter had 10 digs. Jacie Brahmer had nine kills and Tarrin Beller had seven kills.
The Wildcats had no problem with Southwest Oklahoma State as they got a 25-12, 25-11, 25-13 sweep.
Wayne State hit .351 as a team. Beller and Cada each had nine kills and Cada added 11 digs. Walker had 37 assists and Carter had seven aces and 16 digs. Kauth had 10 digs.
Wayne State will face Black Hills State at 9 a.m. and Colorado State – Pueblo in a 3 p.m. match Saturday at the Missouri Southern Tournament in Joplin.
BRIAR CLIFF 3, BETHEL (KAN.) 1: The Chargers dropped the first set but won the next three to record a 22-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-17 win in action at the opening day of the of Peru State Bobcat Fall Classic Friday in Peru, Neb.
BCU's Victoria Gonzalez had 11 kills while both Delaney Meyer and Maureen Imrie had 17 assists and Grace Hanno 17 digs. The Chargers (8-3) have two more matches Saturday.
PENN STATE 3, IOWA STATE 0: Iowa State (2-2) battled hard, but fell to No. 6 Penn State (4-0) 3-0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-16) Friday night at Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones had no answer for a PSU attack which picked up the pace as the night went on.
The loss to the Nittany Lions snapped Iowa State's 10-match home winning streak. Leading ISU in defeat was junior Candelaria Herrera, who contributed 10 kills at .600 hitting. Setter Piper Mauck notched a double-double of 28 assists and 10 digs, her first of the season.