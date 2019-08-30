BELLEVUE, Neb. -- Morningside pulled off its second upset and biggest one of the season as the Mustangs swept No. 13 Rocky Mountain college 25-20, 27-25, 25-11 on Friday at the Bellevue Tournament.
Morningside also beat Lourdes University 25-22, 25-19, 20-25, 25-18.
In the win over Rocky Mountain, Krista Zenk had 17 kills and 11 digs and Brittni Olson had 12 kills. Emma Gerber added 11 kills and six block assists and Callie Alberico had 39 assists and 11 digs. Ashley Boer had 16 digs and Kayla Harris had 17 digs.
NORTHWESTERN WINS TWO AT BELLEVUE: No. 7 Northwestern kept its perfect start to the season going with a four-set win over York and then swept Evangel to improve to 7-0 on the season. On Thursday, Northwestern defeated No. 3 Grand View in four sets.
Northwestern lost the first set but went on to beat York 23-25, 25-12, 25-15, 25-13.
Anna Wedel had 19 kills and 11 digs and Makenzie Fink had 12 kills and four block assists. Lacey Wacker had 50 assists and Emily Strasser had 16 digs.
Northwestern swept Evangel 25-10, 25-13, 25-19.
Wedel had 12 kills and Fink had 11 digs. Wacker had 31 assists and three aces and Strasser had 15 digs. A.J. Kacmarynski added seven kills and Emily Van Ginkel added six kills.
On Thursday, Northwestern beat Grand View 25-22 in the first set but lost the second set 25-19. Northwestern then edged Grand View 30-28 in the third set and 25-23 in the fourth set for the win.
Wedel had 18 kills and 13 digs and Kacmarynski had 13 kills. Bekah Horstman had 10 kills and Wacker had 49 assists and 14 digs. Strasser had 20 digs.
BRIAR CLIFF 3, BENEDICTINE 1: Briar Cliff beat Benedictine in four sets on Friday in the first day of the Concordia Invite. Briar Cliff won 21-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14 to improve to 4-3 on the season.
The Chargers had four players with double-figure kills as they hit .431 as a team. Tyra Blue and Grace Whitlaw each had 11 kills and Whitlaw added four blocks. Grace Hanno had 10 kills and 11 digs and Victoria Gonzalez and Analyse Stapleton each had 10 kills. Delaney Meyer had 24 assists and Maureen Imrie had 22 assists. Cassie Clark had a team-high 19 digs.
IOWA 3, STONY BROOK 1: The University of Iowa volleyball team (1-0, 0-0) defeated Stony Brook (0-1, 0-0), 3-1, in their 2019 season opener at the James Madison University Invitational on Friday.
Senior Meghan Buzzerio led Iowa with 19 kills while junior Brie Orr added 42 assists. Junior Halle Johnston chipped in 16 digs.
UCF 3, IOWA STATE 2: Iowa State (0-1) battled hard, but fell to UCF (1-0) 3-2 (15-25, 25-22, 20-25, 21-25, 11-15) Friday afternoon at the Gillom Center. Iowa State bounced back from losing the first and third sets to even the match up twice, but was unable to come out on top in a tight third frame.
Leading ISU in defeat was Eleanor Holthaus with 13 kills, while Josie Herbst had 11 and, in her return from injury, Avery Rhodes with 10. Holthaus also added five blocks (two solo, five assists). In the back-row, Izzy Enna had 17 digs.