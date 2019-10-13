LINCOLN, Neb. - No. 5 Nebraska turned in another dominant defensive performance en route to a 3-0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-14) win over Michigan on Sunday.
The Huskers (13-2, 5-1 Big Ten) stifled Michigan - which came into the match with a Big Ten-leading .302 hitting percentage in conference play - to the tune of a .019 hitting percentage on Sunday. It was a season low for the Wolverines (12-4, 5-1 Big Ten), whose previous low was .214 at Dayton in September.
Nebraska got 12 kills, 10 digs and a career-high seven blocks from Lexi Sun, who hit .400 on the day. Lauren Stivrins had 11 kills on .647 hitting, her fifth straight match hitting better than .550. Madi Kubik and Jazz Sweet each added five kills.
NU's block was strong for the second straight match, totaling 11.0 blocks after 14.0 on Friday against Michigan State. The Huskers had five solo blocks, all of which came in the third set. Three of Sun's seven blocks were solo, and Kubik had two solo blocks as well. Callie Schwarzenbach posted five blocks.
Libero Kenzie Knuckles had 10 digs and three service aces, two of which came during a critical first-set run after the Huskers had fallen behind 18-14. Nicklin Hames had 34 assists to guide the Huskers to a .280 hitting percentage.
Nebraska finishes a four-match home stand against No. 20 Purdue on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on ESPNU. Wednesday's match will be the Huskers' annual "Pink Night" for breast cancer awareness.
DORDT 3, DAKOTA WESLEYAN 2: Dordt held off an upset minded Dakota Wesleyan team and won a 3-2 GPAC volleyball match on Saturday in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Dordt won set one in convincing fashion with a four point run pushing the lead form 10-8 to 14-8 with Karsyn Winterfeld and Jori Bronner each getting a kill in the sequence. The Defenders extended the lead to 19-11 with Jessi De Jager getting a kill and Dordt rolled to the 25-16 win.
Set two had Dakota Wesleyan in front 9-6 before a five point run put them firmly in control 14-6. Dordt got as close as 17-16 and 24-23 but a service error ended the set for Dakota Wesleyan and they evened the match at 1-1.
You have free articles remaining.
Dordt had an early lead in set three but Wesleyan rallied and got within 19-18. Back to back kills by Karsyn Winterfeld put Dordt up 21-18 and the lead was never less than two the rest of the set as Dordt prevailed 25-22 with Corrina Timmermans getting a kill to end it.
Dakota Wesleyan dominated set four, outscoring Dordt 15-5 down the stretch for a 25-14 win.
Dordt was able to reverse fortune in set five as it took a 4-1 lead with Feilmeier getting another ace in the run and the Defenders were up 11-5 after Ava Van Soelen and Ally Krommendyk teamed for a block. Wesleyan did get within 12-9 but Dordt got a kill from Krommendyk and Winterfeld to get to set point and Dordt won it on a Winterfeld kill for the 15-10 final.
MICHIGAN STATE 3, IOWA 2: Despite career days from freshmen Kyndra Hansen and Blythe Rients, Iowa (7-10, 1-5) fell to Michigan State (12-4, 3-3), 3-2, on Sunday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Sophomore Courtney Buzzerio led Iowa with 17 kills followed by freshman Kyndra Hansen’s career-high 13 kills. Junior Brie Orr amassed 40 assists. Freshman Blythe Rients added 11 kills and four blocks.
ILLINOIS STATE 3, UNI 2: UNI volleyball team moved to 12-9 on the season after falling to Illinois State in five sets with set scores of 25-23, 21-25, 25-22, 24-26, 17-19.
Illinois State’s Taylor Lynch, a Cedar Falls native, enjoyed a homecoming with a large crowd. The redshirt freshman finished with 11 kills on 29 total attacks for a .310 hitting percentage. Lynch also added 6 blocks and 2 digs on the night.
Karlie Taylor and Kaylissa Arndorfer led the Panther attack, finishing with 21 and 18 kills respectively. Arndorfer was the most efficient hitter of the night for the Panthers, finished with a .395 hitting percentage and added four block assists.
Rachel Koop finished the match with 53 assists. Abbi Staack recorded 31 digs, her third time recording over 30 digs this season.