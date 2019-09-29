EVANSTON, Ill. -- The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team picked up its second Big Ten road win to start the conference season with a 3-0 sweep (25-21, 25-17, 30-28) over Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Saturday night.
The Huskers (10-1, 2-0 Big Ten) followed up their Friday night 3-2 comeback win at No. 20 Illinois with a hard-fought sweep of the Wildcats 24 hours later. Nebraska got 13 kills on .526 hitting from Jazz Sweet, who led Nebraska in kills for the second straight night.
Lexi Sun had 11 kills, and Lauren Stivrins had 10 kills on .615 hitting with three blocks and three aces. Madi Kubik contributed six kills, and Callie Schwarzenbach had a career-high four solo blocks to go with three kills.
Nicklin Hames had 34 assists and nine digs, and Kenzie Knuckles led the team with 10 digs.
The Huskers hit .316. Northwestern was held to .190 hitting. NU had a decisive 10-2 advantage in blocks and a 7-3 edge in aces.
Nebraska plays its third straight Big Ten road match when it visits Rutgers for a 6 p.m. (CT) match on Wednesday in New Brunswick, N.J.
ILLINOIS 3, IOWA 0: Illinois hit .312 as Iowa was swept by the 20th-ranked Illini 25-21, 25-18, 25-22 on Saturday.
Iowa falls to 7-5 overall and Illinois is 5-5.
Illinois only had 16 attack errors in the match and finished with more kills (17 and 18) in the second and third sets than it had in total errors in the contest.
Iowa hit .124 as Griere Hughes had nine kills and Gabrielle Orr had 22 assists.