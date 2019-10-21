JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- Second-ranked Northwestern won a tight first set with 11th-ranked Jamestown 32-30 on Monday and that gave the Red Raiders an edge.
Northwestern went on to sweep Jamestown 32-30, 25-17, 25-23 to improve to 23-0 overall and 11-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Jamestown fell to 20-4 overall and 8-2 in the GPAC.
Northwestern hit .243 in the match and was led by Makenzie Fink, who had a match-high 13 kills. Anna Wedel had 11 kills and Lacey Wacker had 22 assists and five block assists. Emily Strasser had 11 digs and Emily Van Ginkel had six kills and six block assists. Bekah Horstman had six kills and three solo blocks.
UNI 3, LOYOLA 1: The UNI volleyball team played for sole possession of first place in the MVC, taking on the Ramblers of Loyola on Monday night. The Panthers defeated the Ramblers 3-1 with set scores of 25-16, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21.
You have free articles remaining.
The Panthers hit .264 while holding the Ramblers to a .119 hitting percentage. UNI added 11 service aces, the first time recording double digit aces since the 2017 season.
Karlie Taylor finished with her 16th double-double of the season, recording 20 kills and 12 digs on the night. Taylor finished with a .255 hitting percentage, her fourth highest hitting percentage of the season. Kaylissa Arndorfer recorded nine kills while also adding three block assists and three service aces for 13.5 points.
Abbi Staack led the Panthers in digs with 26. Rachel Koop entered the contest second in the country in total assists and she added 46 more to her season total.