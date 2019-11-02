HASTINGS, Neb. - No. 1 Northwestern wrapped up the Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball title after sweeping Hastings 25-17, 25-20, 25-13 in a volleyball match played Saturday.
Anna Wedel had 14 kills and Mackenzie Fink added 11 more to lead the Raiders to a .420 attack rate. Lacey Wacker had 39 assists and Emily Strasser 14 digs for Northwestern, which won its seventh GPAC regular season title and first outright in five seasons.
The Raiders are now 15-0 in the GPAC and 27-0 overall entering their final regular season match against No. 17 Concordia in Orange City Wednesday.
UNI 3, MISSOURI STATE 0: UNI defeated Missouri State 3-0 in the McLeod Center on Saturday night, winning with set scores of 25-17, 25-19, 25-21.
Head Coach Bobbi Petersen recorded victory number 503, tying her with Iradge Ahrabi-Fard as the program's all-time wins leader. Petersen is now just seven wins away from passing Missouri States Melissa Stokes as the Missouri Valley Conference’s all-time wins leader.
The Panthers outhit the Bears on Saturday night, recording a .274 hitting percentage, including a .303 first set and a .333 second set. The Panther defense held the Bears to a .110 team hitting percentage.
Inga Rotto and Emily Holterhaus leading the way with 10 kills apiece. Karlie Taylor finished the night with 9 kills, good enough to move her into 4th all-time in career kills. Taylor passed former teammate Piper Thomas in the record book and is now just 34 kills away from passing Bobbi Petersen for third.
Libero Abbi Staack recorded a team-high 17 digs with Taylor Hedges following with 10 on the night. Rachel Koop finished with 37 assists. Kate Busswitz and Kaylissa Arndorfer led the Panther blocking effort each recording three block assists.
WAYNE STATE 3, SIOUX FALLS 0: No. 12 Wayne State College recorded a season-best 13 blocks and senior middle hitter Tarrin Beller recorded a match-high 11 kills with five blocks to power the Wildcats in a 25-21, 25-18, 25-13 Northern Sun Conference volleyball sweep over the University of Sioux Falls Saturday afternoon at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. The Wildcats are now 19-5 on the season and 10-5 in the NSIC while the Cougars fall to 14-9 and 6-9 in league play.
Wayne State finished the match with a .225 attack percentage while Sioux Falls hit .101. The Wildcats held a 13-7 edge in blocks over the Cougars and had seven service aces to just one for USF.
Beller led Wayne State with 11 kills, five blocks and three service aces followed by Kelsie Cada with eight kills and 11 digs. Brahmer ended a match-high eight blocks with six kills while Maddie Knobbe also had eight blocks.
Junior defensive specialist Hope Carter added 11 digs and two service aces while redshirt freshman setter Rachel Walker was credited with 28 set assists.
You have free articles remaining.
The Wildcats play three NSIC road matches this week, starting Tuesday evening at No. 15 Southwest Minnesota State in a 6 p.m. contest.
NORTHWESTERN 3, DOANE 0: Northwestern hit .320 as the top-ranked Red Raiders swept Doane on Friday 25-22, 25-16, 25-19.
Anna Wedel led the Red Raiders with 18 kills as she hit .500 and she had a solo block, three block assists and 11 digs. Lacey Wacker had 35 assists. Emily Van Ginkel had a solo block and four block assists to go along with six kills and Makenzie Fink had eight kills.
MORNINGSIDE 3, MOUNT MARTY 0: Morningside is close to getting .500 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference after sweeping Mount Marty 25-16, 25-18, 25-10 on Friday.
Morningside improved to 15-10 overall and 7-8 in the GPAC. Mount Marty fell to 8-22 and 0-13 in the GPAC.
Callie Albercio had 22 assists and Emma Gerber had six kills and seven block assists. Krista Zenk had nine kills and four block assists and Brittni Olson and Caitlin Makovicka each had four block assists. Madison Hartman had eight kills.
COLLEGE OF ST. MARY 3, BRIAR CLIFF 0: Briar Cliff couldn't keep pace with College of St. Mary on Friday as the Chargers were swept 25-23, 25-23, 25-21 on Friday.
Briar Cliff fell to 13-17 overall and 3-12 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. College of St. Mary improves to 21-12 overall and 6-8 in the GPAC.
Delaney Meyer had 16 assists for Briar Cliff and Morgan Youngs had 12 digs. Grace Whitlaw had seven block assists and one solo block and Analyse Stapleton had eight kills and five block assists. Tyra Blue had four block assists and Aubry Coleman had eight kills.
HASTINGS 3, DORDT 0: The Broncos got 10 kills each from Emily Krolikowski and Danielle Bruha en route to a 25-12, 25-11, 25-23 upset win over the No. 20 Defenders in a match played in Hastings, Neb. Friday evening.
Hastings won for just the fifth time in 14 GPAC matches and improved to 10-14 overall while Dordt dipped to 9-6 in the GPAC and 18-9 overall entering their final regular season match at Doane Saturday.
Ally Krommendyk had eight kills, Megan Raszler 20 assists and Hannah Connelly eight digs to pace Dordt.