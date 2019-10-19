FREMONT, Neb. — For the second time this week, Northwestern went to five sets with a ranked opponent. And for the second time this week, the second-ranked Red Raiders pulled out the win.
On Saturday, Northwestern traveled to Fremont, Neb., and took down eighth-ranked Midland 25-15, 20-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-9.
Northwestern improved to 22-0 on the season and 10-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Midland falls to 14-8 overall and 5-5 in the GPAC.
Northwestern hit .245 as at team on Saturday and hit .385 in the fifth set to claim the win.
Anna Wedel led the Red Raiders with 26 kills and hit .411 for the day. She also had 22 digs and four block assists. Makenzie Fink had 13 kills and five block assists. Bekah Horstman had 10 kills and Lacey Wacker had 48 assists and 22 digs. Emily Strasser had 24 digs and Bri Kleinwolterink had 15 digs. Emily Van Ginkel had eight block assists.
JAMESTOWN 3, MORNINGSIDE 0: The No. 11 Jimmies moved to 8-1 in Great Plains Athletic conference play after sweeping the Mustangs 25-16, 25-21, 25-20 in a volleyball match played at Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center Saturday.
Jamestown (20-3 overall) featured a balance scoring attack with Jordan Thomas, Isabel Wedell and Ellie Michaletz each logging eight kills and Corina Ruud adding seven to lead the Jimmies to a .283 attack rate for the match.
Emma Gerber had 13 kills and Krista Zenk 10 to lead the Mustangs while Callie Alberico had 27 assists and nine digs. Kayla Harris led Morningside (14-8 overall and 6-6 GPAC) with 13 digs. Morningside hit at a .158 attack rate for the match.
HASTINGS 3, BRIAR CLIFF 0: The Broncos got seven kills each from Claire Vanderbeek, Emily Lenners and Emily Krolikowski and went on to sweep the Charges 25-21, 26-24, 25-15 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball match held in Hastings, Neb. Saturday.
Hastings improved to 9-12 overall and 4-7 in the GPAC while BCU falls for 13-13 in all matches and 3-9 in league play.
Noel Phillips had seven kills to lead the Chargers in attacks while Delaney Meyer had 13 assists and eight digs. Grace Hanno lead Briar Cliff with 13 digs.
WAYNE STATE 3, ST. CLOUD STATE 0: Freshman outside hitter Kelsie Cada recorded a team-high 12 kills while Wayne State recorded 11 blocks and forced 22 attack errors as the 11th-ranked Wildcats swept No. 8 St. Cloud State 25-20, 25-22 and 25-19 Saturday in Wayne. WSC is now 17-3 and 8-3 in the NSIC while SCSU is 15-4 and 7-4 in league play.
Wayne State hit .270 in the match with 45 kills and just 11 errors. WSC outblocked the Huskies 11-2.
Cada paced WSC with 12 kills followed by Tarrin Beller with nine and Jaci Brahmer eight. Brahmer had six blocks with Beller and Rachel Walker adding five apiece. Walker handed out 29 set assists while Haley Kauth notched 17 digs with Maddie Duffy adding 15 to go with two service aces.
The Wildcats be on the road next weekend visiting Minnesota Crookston Friday at 6 p.m. and Bemidji State Saturday for a 1 p.m. contest.
Late Friday
MINNESOTA-DULUTH 3, WAYNE STATE 2: A showdown among two ranked Northern Sun volleyball teams produced some high level action as the No. 7 Huskies claimed a five-set win over the Wildcats in a match played in Wayne Friday. Game scores were 25-18, 24-26, 21-25, 25-14, 14-11.
Kate Berg had 26 kills to lead Minnesota-Duluth which hit at a .238 attack percentage for the match while Wayne State hit at just a .095 clip.
The decisive fifth set had 11 lead changes and seven ties before the Huskies broke from a 10-10 with a 5-1 run fueled by four errors by the Wildcats and a kill by Berg at match points closed the marathon match out.
Tarrin Beller and Katie Stephens had a dozen kills apiece to lead Wayne State (16-3 overall and 7-3 NSIC). Rachel Walker had 36 assists and Haley Kauth 17 digs for the Wildcats.