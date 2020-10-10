COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Northwestern hands Concordia its first loss

SEWARD, Neb. - Northwestern handed Concordia its first loss off the season winning 25-21, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's volleyball match Saturday.

The Raiders (6-1) got a match-high 19 kills each from Anna Wedel while A.J. Kacmarynski and Emily Van Ginkel added 11 kills each. Emily Strasser led Northwestern with 19 digs and Lacey Reitz had 42 assists. Makenzie Fink led the winners with one solo block and five block assists.

BRIAR CLIFF 3, DOANE 1: Grace Hanno and Abbie Ericson each had 13 kills to lead the Chargers in a 25-22, 25-21, 18-25, 25-15 Great Plains Athletic Conference win over the Tigers in Crete, Neb., Saturday.

Hanno also had 10 digs while Tannah Heath had 20 kills to lead the Chargers (6-8) to their second consecutive match win.

The Chargers had an 11-2 advantage in blocks and were led by Sami Wasmund and Ericson who each had one solo block and had six and five assist blocks, respectively.

