SIOUX CITY - Anna Wedel got 14 kills for the top-ranked Northwestern Red Raiders on Saturday as they cruised past Morningside 25-13, 25-13, 25-19 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball match at Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center.
The Raiders outhit the Mustangs .371 to .141 for the match and moved to 25-0 overall this season with 13 of those wins coming in GPAC matches.
Mackenzie Fink also had 19 kills and three block assists for Northwestern and Emily Strasser had 20 digs.
Morningside (14-10 overall and 6-8 GPAC) got 14 kills and three block assists from Emma Gerber, who had just under half of the Mustangs' kills in the match. Kayla Harris had 10 digs and Sabrina Creason 17 assists for the hosts.
DORDT 3, CSM 2: The Defenders saw the Flames comeback from two sets down to force a fifth set but battled on to a win in the decisive set and take the match 25-18, 29-27, 15-15, 24-26, 15-11 in Great Plains Conference volleyball action Saturday in Sioux Center.
Karsyn Winterfeld had a match-high 26 kills to lead the Defenders, who also got 10 kills each from Corrina Timmermans and Jessi DeJager. Ally Krommendyk led Dordt with four solo blocks and two assists while DeJager had two solo blocks and four assists.
College of St. Mary (20-11 overall and 5-8 GPAC) got 13 kills from Kamryn Willman while Makenna Freeman and Amber Anderson chipped in with 12 kills each.
Megan Raszler had 43 assists for the Defenders (17-8 overall and 8-5 GPAC) and Hannah Connelly 15 digs.
BEMIDJI STATE 3, WAYNE STATE 1: Bemidji State shocked No. 8 Wayne State College 3-1 Saturday in Bemidji, Minnesota, by scores of 25-18, 6-25, 26-24 and 25-16.
WSC falls to 18-4 and 9-4 in the NSIC while the host Beavers are now 6-15 and 3-10 in league games.
Senior outside hitter Katie Stephens led Wayne State with 16 kills followed by Jaci Brahmer with 10. Brahmer had five blocks with Maddie Knobbe adding four. Kelsie Cada had a team-high 11 digs while Hope Carter had four service aces. Setter Rachel Walker was credited with 40 set assists.
WSC will be on the road again Thursday evening facing Augustana in a 6 p.m. contest in Sioux Falls.
COE 3, BUENA VISTA 1: Kate Tidman had a match-high 26 kills to lead the Kohawks to a 25-22, 25-16, 23-25, 27-25 win in American Rivers Conference volleyball action Saturday in Cedar Rapids.
Madi Parson also chipped in 19 kills for the Kohawks (14-17 overall and 4-3 ARC).
Buena Vista got a dozen kills each from Katie Serkiz and Taylor Caves while Sydney McLaren added 11 kills. Summer Goss had 24 digs to lead both teams and setter Taylor Wedermeyer had 38 assists for BVU (11-14 overall and 3-4 ARC).
MIDLAND 3, BRIAR CLIFF 1: The No. 24 ranked Warriors got 16 kills from Maggie Hiatt and went on to defeat the Chargers in a Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball match at Newman Flanagan Center Saturday evening.
After splitting the first two sets 25-23 with the Chargers, the Warriors (16-8 overall and 8-5 GPAC) had control off the final two sets winning 25-15 and 25-14 to take them match.
Aubury Coleman had 10 kills to lead the Briar Cliff attack while Grace Hanno had 19 digs and Delaney Meyer 18 assists. The Chargers dropped to 13-15 overall and 3-10 in the GPAC.
late Friday
CONCORDIA 3, BRIAR CLIFF 2: Briar Cliff won the first set but had to battle back to force a fifth set. But Concordia was able to edge Briar Cliff in the final set to claime a 25-27, 25-19, 25-18, 26-28, 15-13 victory.
The No. 17-ranked Bulldogs improved to 9-3 in Great Plains Athletic Conference play. Briar Cliff fell to 13-15 on the season and 3-10 in the GPAC.
Analyse Stapleton led the Chargers with 13 kills and four block assits in the loss and Aubury Coleman and Noel Phillips each had 12 kills. Victoria Gonzalez had 11 kills and four block assists and Delaney Meyer had 26 assists and 13 digs. Maureen Imrie had 24 digs and Morgan Youngs had three aces. Grace Hanno had 19 digs and Tyra Blue had four blocks assists. Grace Whitlaw had eight kills and five assists.
PURDUE 3, IOWA 1: The University of Iowa volleyball team (8-12, 2-7) fell to No. 20 Purdue (13-5, 5-4) in four sets (25-20, 25-20, 16-25, 25-15) inside Holloway Gymnasium on Friday night.
Sophomore Courtney Buzzerio led Iowa with 15 kills, junior Brie Orr added 35 assists, and junior Halle Johnston tallied 16 digs. Buzzerio registered her 12th double-digit kill match of the season. Freshman Blythe Rients finsihed with seven kills, her fourth straight match with five or more kills.