COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Northwestern wins seventh straight match

YANKTON, S.D. -- Northwestern played a tight first set but controlled the match as the Red Raiders hit .312 in a 25-20, 25-17, 25-12 sweep over Mount Marty on Tuesday as they won their seventh straight match on Tuesday.
Northwestern improves to 11-1 overall and is 9-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Mount Marty falls to 5-12 overall and 0-7 in the GPAC.
A.J. Kacmarynski followed up a 16-kill performance in the Red Raiders last match with a match-high 14 kills on a .500 hitting percentage. Lacey Reitz added 20 assists and Emily Strasser had 10 digs.
The Red Raiders finished with 20 blocks, led by Macay Van't Hul's five. Makenzie Fink and Emily Van Ginkel each had four blocks as Fink had nine kills on a .467 hitting percentage and Van Ginkel had six while hitting .500. Anna Wedel had six kills.
Northwestern's blocking also helped hold Mount Marty to only a .078 hitting percentage.
DORDT 3, BRIAR CLIFF 0: Dordt held Briar Cliff to a .056 hitting percentage as the Defenders came away with a 25-23, 25-17, 25-19 sweep on Tuesday.
After dropping five of six matches, Dordt has now won its last three and improves to 9-5 on the season and 8-5 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Briar Cliff falls to 8-12 overall and 3-9 in the GPAC.
Dordt had a well-rounded offense attack. Even though the Defenders didn't have anyone with double-digit kills, they had five players with five or more kills, led by Jessi De Jager's nine kills on a .368 hitting percentage. Hannah Connelly had 15 digs and Karsyn Winterfield had five kills and 11 digs. Corrina Timmermans, Brenna Krommendyk and Allison Timmermans each had seven kills and Krommendyk had one solo block and four block assists.
For Briar Cliff, Grace Hanno had seven kills and 10 digs. Sami Wasmund had one solo block and three block assists and Tyra Blue had three block assists. Chloe Johnson and Toria Andre each had six kills.
