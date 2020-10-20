COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Northwestern wins seventh straight match

YANKTON, S.D. -- Northwestern played a tight first set but controlled the match as the Red Raiders hit .312 in a 25-20, 25-17, 25-12 sweep over Mount Marty on Tuesday as they won their seventh straight match on Tuesday.

Northwestern improves to 11-1 overall and is 9-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Mount Marty falls to 5-12 overall and 0-7 in the GPAC.

A.J. Kacmarynski followed up a 16-kill performance in the Red Raiders last match with a match-high 14 kills on a .500 hitting percentage. Lacey Reitz added 20 assists and Emily Strasser had 10 digs.

The Red Raiders finished with 20 blocks, led by Macay Van't Hul's five. Makenzie Fink and Emily Van Ginkel each had four blocks as Fink had nine kills on a .467 hitting percentage and Van Ginkel had six while hitting .500. Anna Wedel had six kills.

Northwestern's blocking also helped hold Mount Marty to only a .078 hitting percentage.

DORDT 3, BRIAR CLIFF 0: Dordt held Briar Cliff to a .056 hitting percentage as the Defenders came away with a 25-23, 25-17, 25-19 sweep on Tuesday.