STORM LAKE, Iowa - Nebraska Wesleyan rallied from a set down to clip the Beavers 25-23, 16-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-12 in an American Rivers Conference volleyball match played at Siebens Fieldhouse Wednesday.
Nebraska Wesleyan jumped ahead 8-0 in the fifth set and then held off a BVU rally that saw it close to within 13-11. Hannah Bellinghausen had 17 kills to pace NWU (7-2 overall and 1-0 ARC).
The Beavers (2-9 oveall and 0-1 ARC) got a match-high 19 kills from Sydeny McLaren while Kaitie Serkiz and Hannah Smith added 15 and 11 kills, respectively. Taylor Wedemeyer had 48 assists and Summer Goss 38 digs to pace BVU.
IOWA STATE 3, LIPSCOMB 0: Iowa State (7-3) extended its winning streak to five matches Thursday night, opening the Cy-Hawk Series Tournament with a 3-0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-18) win over Lipscomb (3-6).
The Cyclones put up their top defensive performance of the season, restricting the Bisons to .047 hitting with 12.5 total blocks, Avery Rhodes leading the way with eight. ISU was also strong from behind the service line, notching eight aces with Josie Herbst posting four.