SIOUX CITY - Park ran its men's volleyball record to 15-3 with a 25-13, 25-22, 25-10 sweep of Morningside in a match held at Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center Friday.
Felipe Guirau had 11 kills to lead the Pirates, who hits at an impressive .370 kill rate for the match and had 10.5 blocks. The Mustangs (5-16) got 10 kills and seven digs from Jackson Presha while Caden Toben had 22 assists. Morningside is back in action Saturday at noon hosting Ottawa.
OTTAWA 3, MORNINGSIDE 0: Penieli Tulikihihifo recorded a match-high 15 kills Saturday afternoon while leading seventh-ranked Ottawa to a 25-19, 25-19, 25-18 American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Collegiate Conference sweep over Morningside College.
Ryan Coyle led Morningside (5-17, 1-10 AMGPKCC) with eight kills. Coyle also provided two ace serves and one block assist.
Jimmy Aschenbrenner added seven kills for the Mustangs. Setter Caden Toben contributed 24 assists, four ace serves, five digs and one solo block.
PARK 3, DORDT 1: Bouncing back after falling 25-19 in the first set, fifth-ranked Park went on for a 25-19, 25-14, 25-11 American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Collegiate Conference win at Dordt Saturday afternoon, receiving a match-high 15 kills from Felipe Guirau.
Ben Tiemersma led Dordt (5-14, 1-9 AMGPKCC) with nine kills. Setters Tyler Postma and Austin Clark had 11 and eight assists, respectively. Austen Scammon had 14 digs.