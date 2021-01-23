COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: South Dakota drops 5-setter to Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State University volleyball team outlasted the Coyotes in five sets 25-22, 13-25, 16-25, 26-24, 16-14 in college volleyball action in Springfield, Mo. Saturday.
USD was on the verge of pulling away in both the fourth an fifth sets, leading 21-18 in the fourth set before Missouri State went on a 4-0 run before forcing a deciding set.
In the fifth, the Coyotes were up 11-8 before the Bears rallied again to win the match. Amelia Flynn had 19 kills to pace Missouri State (4-0).
Elizabeth Juhnke had a big match for the Coyotes recording 27 kills, 16 digs and five service aces. Lolo Weideman had 23 digs to lead USD (0-2) while Madison Jurgens had 46 assists.
ILLINOIS 3, IOWA 1: The Illini recorded a 25-20, 25-13, 19-25, 25-13 win in what is likely the final Hawkeye volleyball match a Carver Hawkeye Arena Saturday. The match was the season opener for each team.
The Hawkeyes will be moving to a new volleyball facility, Xtream Arena, which is slated to be ready for play when Iowa hosts Indiana on Feb. 5.
Megan Cooney had a match-best 17 kills for Illinois. Courtney Buzzerio and 12 kills and Joslyn Boyer 15 digs for Iowa.
OMAHA 3, NORTHERN IOWA 1: The Mavericks dropped the first set but won the next three to win a non-conference volleyball match in Omaha Saturday. Game scores were: 18-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-23.