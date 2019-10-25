TULSA, Oklahoma -- South Dakota received a road challenge against Oral Roberts but the Coyotes held off the upset as they won their 17th straight match, sweeping Oral Roberts 25-22, 25-19, 27-25 on Friday.
USD improved to 20-1 overall and 9-0 in the Summit League. USD has a two-game lead over Purdue Fort Wayne yet. Oral Roberts falls to 6-17 overall and 2-7 in the Summit.
Freshman Elizabeth Juhnke led USD's attack on Friday with 16 kills and she had 13 digs. Maddie Weidenfeld had 10 kills and three block assists and Madison Jurgens had 43 assists. Anne Rasmussen led the back row with 20 digs and Lolo Weideman had 12 digs. Elizabeth Loschen and Sami Slaughter had eight kills each and Madison Harms had seven kills.
USD travels to North Dakota for a match on Sunday.
WAYNE STATE 3, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 0: Senior outside hitter Katie Stephens recorded 15 kills with a .520 attack percentage to lead No. 8 Wayne State in a 25-14, 25-16, 25-14 Northern Sun Conference volleyball sweep at Minnesota Crookston Friday.
The Wildcats are now 18-3 on the season and 9-3 in league play while the host Golden Eagles drop to 4-16 and 2-10 in NSIC play.
Wayne State finished the match with a .359 attack percentage, the third-best team attack percentage this season. The ‘Cats had 41 kills and just eight errors on 92 attacks. UMC hit .136 in the contest.
WSC recorded seven service aces to just one for UMC.
Stephens paced Wayne State in hitting with 15 kills and a .520 attack percentage followed by Cada with 10 kills. Jaci Brahmer was credited with three blocks while senior libero Haley Kauth had a team-high 12 digs with Maddie Duffy adding 10.
Redshirt freshman setter Rachel Walker was credited with 29 set assists and had two service aces.
WSC will play again Saturday afternoon visiting Bemidji State in a 1 p.m. NSIC contest.
NEBRAKSA 3, INDIANA 1: Behind a season-high 17 kills from Lauren Stivrins, the No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team earned a 3-1 (22-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-14) win over Indiana at Wilkinson Hall on Friday.
The Huskers (16-2, 8-1 Big Ten) won their fifth straight match, while Indiana fell to 12-10 (1-8 Big Ten) on the season.
After NU dropped the first set, Stivrins took charge of the match and finished with 17 kills on .394 hitting. She led four Huskers in double-digit kills, as Jazz Sweet added 14 on .321 hitting, Lexi Sun had 13 and Madi Kubik 10. Sun also had a season-high 17 digs to lead Nebraska to a 60-48 edge in digs.
Nebraska hit .279 for the match and held Indiana to .100. NU had 11 blocks on the night, including six by Stivrins and five by Callie Schwarzenbach. Nicklin Hames added five blocks to go with 51 assists and 12 digs. Kenzie Knuckles contributed 11 digs.
The Huskers served six aces, their most since Sept. 28 at Northwestern. Knuckles and Sun each served three aces for the Big Red. Nebraska was only aced twice on the night.
Breana Edwards led the Hoosiers with 15 kills.
The Huskers continue their road trip at No. 20 Purdue on Saturday at 7 p.m. The match will be televised on BTN, streamed on FoxSports.com and can be heard on the Husker Sports Network.