OMAHA, Neb. -- South Dakota lost the first set to Omaha but the Coyotes bounced back with a 25-27, 26-24, 25-21, 25-14 win over Omaha to win their 19th straight match.
USD improves to 22-1 on the season and 11-0 in the Summit League. Omaha falls to 14-12 overall and 7-5 in the Summit.
USD hit .255 in the match and was led by Sami Slaughter with 16 kills and Elizabeth Juhnke had 13 kills and 13 digs. Madison Harms had a career-high 11 kills and added six block assists and Madison Jurgens had 45 assists and 11 digs. Anne Rasmussen had 24 digs and Lolo Weideman had 10 digs. Elizabeth Loschen had five kills and three block assists.
USD returns home to play Denver at noon on Sunday.
NEBRASKA 3, RUTGERS 0: No. 8 Nebraska an emphatic 25-10, 25-10, 25-20 sweep of Rutgers on Friday.
The Huskers (17-3, 9-2 Big Ten) began the second half of the conference slate with a resounding victory by hitting .384 and holding Rutgers to .099 on the night. The five Huskers who had double-digit swings all hit better than .350 for the match. Lexi Sun paced the Huskers with 12 kills on .455 hitting, and Jazz Sweet had 10 kills while hitting .400. Callie Schwarzenbach tied her career high with nine kills on .368 hitting. Lauren Stivrins chipped in eight kills, hitting .375, and Madi Kubik had seven kills with a .462 hitting percentage.
Nicklin Hames had 36 assists and 10 digs. Kenzie Knuckles had 16 digs. Nebraska had five aces on the night, three by Hames and two by Sun.
Rutgers fell to 7-15 overall and 1-10 in Big Ten play.
The Huskers are back at home on Saturday, hosting No. 7 Penn State at 7:30 p.m. The match will be televised on BTN and streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app. It can be heard on Husker Sports Network affiliates, Huskers.com and the Huskers app.
UNI 3, SIU 1: The UNI volleyball team moved to 17-9 overall and 11-1 in the MVC on Friday night, defeating the Salukis of Southern Illinois with set scores of 25-13, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16.
The Panthers came out firing on offense on Friday night, finishing the match with a .247 hitting percentage while holding the Salukis to just .092. The Salukis out-blocked the Panthers 9-5.
Karlie Taylor again led the Panthers in kills on her way to her 17th double-double of the season. The senior outside hitter totaled 18 kills and 18 digs on the night while hitting .267. Inga Rotto finished with a career night, totaling 14 kills on 23 total swings for a team-high .609 hitting percentage.
Senior Rachel Koop finished with 51 assists on the night, a four-set high. The Panther dig total is also a season four set high with 89 total digs. Libero Abbi Staack finished with a team-high 20 digs with Taylor and Koop recording 18 and 17, respectively.
PENN STATE 3, IOWA 0: Seventh-ranked Penn State swept Iowa 25-12, 25-22, 25-19. Penn State improves to 17-3 overall and 10-1 in the Big Ten. Iowa falls to 9-13 overall and 3-8 in the Big Ten.
Junior Griere Hughes led Iowa with 10 kills and Courtney Buzzerio had 22 assists. Iowa plays Rutgers at 7 p.m. on Saturday.