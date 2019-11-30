COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: UNI loses in MVC championship match

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – The UNI volleyball team fell in the MVC Championship match on Saturday to the Redbirds of Illinois State, falling 3-0 with set scores of 25-21, 25-16, 25-19.
21-25, 16-25, 19-25.
You have free articles remaining.
The Panthers struggled early in the match, trailing the Redbirds by as many as seven and eventually dropped the set 25-21. The Panthers again trailed early in the second set and could not overcome the deficit, falling 25-16. UNI hit .000 in the second set, recording 10 kills with 10 errors on 38 total attacks. The Panthers captured their first lead early during set three but were unable to sustain the momentum and falling to the Redbirds in straight sets.
Karlie Taylor led the Panthers with 19 total kills, finishing with a .325 hitting percentage as well as recording eight digs. Taylor also earned a spot on the MVC All-Tournament Team. Rachel Koop recorded 29 assists and also earned a spot on the MVC All-Tournament Team.
OHIO STATE 3, IOWA 1: Iowa (9-21, 3-16) fell to Ohio State (15-16, 8-11) in four sets on Friday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Sophomore Courtney Buzzerio led Iowa with 14 kills, freshman Emma Lowes had a career-high 26 assists, and junior Halle Johnston added a team-high 20 digs.