COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: UNI loses in MVC championship match

The Panthers struggled early in the match, trailing the Redbirds by as many as seven and eventually dropped the set 25-21. The Panthers again trailed early in the second set and could not overcome the deficit, falling 25-16. UNI hit .000 in the second set, recording 10 kills with 10 errors on 38 total attacks. The Panthers captured their first lead early during set three but were unable to sustain the momentum and falling to the Redbirds in straight sets.